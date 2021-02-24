The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference boys and girls semifinal matches weren’t completed until Wednesday night’s games finished.
The certainties had Greater Johnstown as the top seed in the boys field, and Forest Hills as the No. 1 girls squad.
But both the defending conference champion Trojans and Rangers waited to learn their opponent, and the seeding for the other games still had to be finalized entering Wednesday night’s action.
Greater Johnstown beat Bedford 79-53 on Wednesday, bumping the Bisons to the boys’ third seed.
The Trojans (12-1, 11-0) will host fourth-seeded Penn Cambria (11-6, 7-4), which overcame a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to edge visiting Richland 60-59 and knock the Rams from contention in the LHAC.
Bedford (12-3, 9-3) will travel to second-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (12-3, 10-2) on Thursday.
The semifinal contests begin at 7 p.m.
‘Been through this situation’
“The good thing is our guys have been through this situation,” Greater Johnstown coach Ryan Durham said. “They’re into their third year. We have a good senior group.
“All of them have participated in the Laurel Highlands playoffs or championships. They’re a veteran team. They know what it takes to not only get here but to win it.”
Through 12 games, senior Joziah Wyatt-Taylor averaged 23.8 points and 13.2 rebounds a game for the Trojans. The 6-foot-3 forward had 30 points and 14 rebounds against Bedford on Wednesday.
Drezyre Toney (13.6), Isaiah Matula (11.3) and Saveon Holliday (10.4) averaged in double-digit scoring, and Omarion Harris averaged eight assists.
“We’re hitting our stride and continuing to get better, especially on the defensive end,” Durham said. “My experience in these situations as a coach is you almost revert back to the first couple days of practice, converting back to the small things. Don’t get too big. It comes down to the small things. You don’t want to get too complicated. Let your kids play free and fast and tighten up on your discipline and principals.”
Penn Cambria was led by freshman Garrett Harrold (12.4 points a game), junior Mason McCarthy (10.9 points, 6.7 rebounds), and senior Conner Karabinos (8.1 points).
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic will make its sixth straight trip to the LHAC playoffs after advancing to the championship round in the previous five seasons.
The Marauders were runner-up to Johnstown last season after winning the conference in 2019 and 2018. Coach Chris Drenning’s team also was runner-up in 2017 and 2016.
Bishop Guilfoyle has height in 6-7 Cameron Khoza, 6-9 Michael Woolridge, 6-4 Matt Wooldridge and 6-3 Andrew Yanoshak.
Bedford has one of the area’s top scorers in Steven Ressler, who is complemented by Mercury Swaim and Ethan Weber in the Bisons’ lineup.
‘Undefeated Rangers’
The Forest Hills girls improved to 14-0 overall, 12-0 in the LHAC after a win over Somerset on Wednesday.
“We’re just taking it one game at a time, which seems to be the mantra that we’ve kept,” Forest Hills coach Carol Cecere said. “The team in front of us is the team that we have to beat.”
Senior Jordyn Smith (19.8 points, 6.0 rebounds), senior Paige Debias (10.9, 6.3), junior Remingtyn Smith (10.4) and senior Taylor Burda (9.2) are among the statistical leaders.
“We’re excited to be back in the Laurel Highlands hunt,” said Cecere, whose program most recently won the LHAC in 2017 and 2012. “We’ve been there two years in a row. I’m hoping we can get to the big game on Saturday. The Laurel Highlands is really tough. The four-team set up is tough and I’m glad they do it because it gives our girls some playoff-type of experience.”
‘1,000-point scorer’
Cambria Heights (10-3, 9-3) is led by senior Kirsten Weakland, who had 29 points and went over 1,000 career points against Chestnut Ridge on Tuesday. She averages 17.6 points a game. Senior Abbie Baker (10.5) and junior Bryce Burkey (9.6) are also among the team’s leading scorers.
The Highlanders beat Central Cambria 50-45 on Wednesday to lock down the fourth seed.
In the other LHAC girls semifinal, third-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (11-3, 9-3) will visit second-seeded Bishop McCort Catholic (12-3, 10-2).
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic has a strong nucleus in Seton Hill University recruit Teresa Haigh, senior Sophia Warner, junior Leah Homan and senior Aurielle Brunner.
Bishop McCort Catholic has won four straight games and eight of nine, with the only loss in that stretch coming against Forest Hills (66-45) on Feb. 17.
Juniors Lexi Martin (16.8 points a game) and Bailey Shriver (10.8) join sophomore Bria Bair (9.2) as leading scorers. Bair averages 10.9 rebounds a game.
The LHAC championship games will be played on Saturday at Central Cambria High School. The girls game will be at 1 p.m. with the boys game to follow at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.