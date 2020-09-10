The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference is crowded at the top and has a long list of contenders throughout the 12-team lineup.
That much became evident during a preseason coaches’ poll by The Tribune-Democrat during the LHAC media day on Aug. 29 at Trojan Stadium.
The 12 coaches polled picked defending District 5-6-9 Class AAA champion Bedford atop the conference, only one point ahead of two-time defending 6-AA winner and back-to-back LHAC champion Richland
– 133-132.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, which finished as PIAA Class A runner-up after a 10-7 overtime loss to Farrell at Hersheypark Stadium, was third in the preseason poll with 119 points.
“The Laurel Highlands is tough every year,” second-year Forest Hills head coach Justin Myers said. “This year it’s definitely a very competitive league.
“I don’t think there is a clear-cut favorite but there are three or four teams at the top of the list right now that could run away with it.
“Every year you have surprises in our league, teams that come out and win games they shouldn’t win and lose games they shouldn’t lose. Week in and week out, our league is competitive.”
Defending District 5-AA champion Chestnut Ridge was fourth in the poll with 106 points, followed by Bishop McCort Catholic (82), Westmont Hilltop (76), Penn Cambria (72), Cambria Heights (56), Forest Hills (48), Somerset (38), Central Cambria (37) and Greater Johnstown (25).
“The perennial powers – Bedford, Richland, Chestnut Ridge, BG – you’ve got to think they’re going to reload,” Central Cambria coach Shane McGregor said.
“They’ve got some good stuff going. They lost some guys but have some good guys back. After that, it could be a little murkier.
“The LHAC can be tough. There usually is one team that surprises some people. Who that is, you don’t know. It’s the grind of the schedule that sometimes gets you. You don’t have a week off. You don’t have a breath to take.”
A capsule look at the LHAC in the order of the coaches’ poll:
• Bedford
The Bisons have a dual threat in junior quarterback Mercury Swaim, who passed for 936 yards and rushed for 800 on a 10-3 squad that won the District 5-8-9 Class AAA subregional crown.
The backfield also includes senior Elijah Cook, who led the team with 967 rushing yards in 2019, and senior Steven Ressler, who gained 505 yards.
Coach Kevin Steele’s Bisons blanked Westinghouse 26-0 in the subregional title game and nearly beat 6-AAA champion Bald Eagle Area in the state playoffs before falling 21-20 in overtime.
“Our linebacking group returns three multi-year starters there,” Bisons assistant coach Adam Arnold said during the LHAC media day. “We return three of our five offensive linemen starters who did really well for us last year. Our skill group kids, we only lost three starters on both sides of the ball. That’s huge for a high school team.”
The line will be a strong point for Bedford.
“Overall we have a close-knit group,” Bisons senior left tackle Jaydin Vargas said. “We’re best friends. We hang out. We’re a family. On the line especially we just work together so well. We go through adversity and get through it.”
• Richland
The Rams have gone 26-2 over the past two seasons, advancing to the PIAA Class AA semifinal round in 2019 and the quarterfinal round in 2018.
“We’ve got a really mature group of kids and our team is very appreciative of the opportunities that we have to be out here,” coach Brandon Bailey said, noting the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Every practice has been great, it’s been crisp. Kids have been flying around – because I think they appreciate the opportunity to come out here and do this with their friends.”
Richland returns all-state junior quarterback Kellan Stahl, who passed for 2,989 yards and 43 touchdowns during his first season as a starter. The Rams went 13-1 and have won 20 consecutive regular-season games.
Richland will work behind a big and physical line.
“Everyone can play a position and we have depth,” said 6-foot-3, 270-pound senior Nathan Kniss. “You’ve just got to work hard at it. When you work hard, you can succeed at it.”
• Bishop Guilfoyle
The Marauders came close to earning another PIAA championship for a program that has been among the best in the state during the past decade.
Coach Justin Wheeler’s team finished as PIAA Class A runner-up with a 12-3 record that included the three-point setback to Farrell in Hershey. The Marauders return Keegan Myrick, who carried 271 times for 1,777 yards and 24 touchdowns last season.
Other returnees in the backfield include sophomore Cooper Rother (564 yards), senior Zach McCloskey (518) and senior Konner Kieswetter (465).
Kieswetter also passed for 821 yards.
“Defense is going to be one of our strengths,” Wheeler said.
“We bring back nine starters on defense and the 10th kid played in the majority of the games.”
Senior Andrew Yanoshak had 135 tackles and an impressive 20 sacks last season, and Myrick intercepted six passes.
• Chestnut Ridge
The Lions hope to build on a string of four consecutive District 5-AA titles.
“Each season is unique,” Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker said. “You want to get out of the gate strong, on a good foot and build confidence.
“That’s something you search for each and every season. We’ve worked extremely hard this summer. The kids worked on their own until we were allowed to bring them together.”
Two-time all-state quarterback Logan Pfister fronts a group of 12 seniors coming back from a 9-3 team. The senior threw for 1,995 yards and rushed for 727 last season.
In two seasons since returning to the LHAC, the Lions are a combined 19-6, finishing second in the conference to Richland each time.
“It’s always tough and there are a lot of teams with good numbers coming back,” Shoemaker said. “There will be a lot of experience on the field each and every Friday night.”
• Bishop McCort
First-year head coach Tom Smith looks to build on a 6-6 season in which the Crimson Crushers gave eventual state runner-up Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic a test in the 6-A playoffs before falling 14-7.
“He’s a good motivator,” Crimson Crushers senior running back Amir Ortega-Andrews said of Smith. “He treats us all like his sons, his family. If we’re wrong, he tells us we were wrong.”
Bishop McCort returns eight starters on offense and six on defense. Senior back/linebacker Brendon Bair is a leader on both sides of the ball after starting since his freshman season.
“I learned something new every year, every game,” Bair said. “Going in as a freshman, I knew I could trust the guys around me. I still feel the same. I can trust anyone. I don’t care who I’m out there with.”
• Westmont Hilltop
The Hilltoppers have won 28 games and made four straight postseason appearances since 2016.
Coach Pat Barron’s team went 8-4 last season, advancing to the 6-AAA title game before falling to Bald Eagle Area.
Hudson Holbay returns after leading Westmont’s double-wing ground game with 987 rushing yards on 180 carries, a 5.5 average per run. He scored 14 rushing TDs.
Senior Roy Dunn gained 356 yards and and sophomore Gavin Hockenberry returns after rushing for 139 yards.
“It certainly helps when you have two seniors on the wing and a fullback,” Barron said.
“Those guys can certainly make things happen when they need to. They’re not afraid to be their own blocker when they need to be and run through and around guys.”
• Penn Cambria
The Panthers had a 2-8 mark in Nick Felus’ first season as head coach.
“Our kids have been through a lot of adversity and a lot of coaching changes,” Felus said.
“It wasn’t easy for them with a new coach coming in. They’ve adapted and have done a great job of understanding our systems.”
Sophomore quarterback Garrett Harrold, who passed for 1,676 yards and 14 TDs and had a team-high 285 rushing yards, made an impact as first-year player in 2019.
Senior receivers Nick Marinak (43-553), Jacob Tsikalas (33-504) and Brandon Storm (21-290) combined for 97 catches.
“A lot has changed,” Marinak said. “We’re really getting this offense down. It can be improved now that we know everything. The first year was very rough. Coming back the second year, I think we’ve progressed a lot.”
• Cambria Heights
The Highlanders will play their final season in the LHAC on a newly renovated home field. Cambria Heights will join the Heritage Conference in 2021.
“(The LHAC) is the most difficult conference around,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said. “I feel like anybody could win the conference this year. There are some very strong teams at the top. It’s going to be a very competitive league 1 through 12.
“Everybody is just hoping we get the season in and it’s going to be a grind the entire year. Week-in and week-out you’re going to have to be ready to play.”
Senior Jared Fox gained 701 rushing yards on a 5-6 team last season and will be counted on to help fill the void left by the graduation of Tyler Trybus, who gained 1,486 yards and had 21 rushing TDs.
• Forest Hills
The Rangers went 1-9 in Justin Myers’ first season as head coach, but return a group of experienced players.
Senior Zach Myers, the coach’s son, passed for 1,633 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior Damon Crawley gained 702 yards on the ground and had 226 receiving yards. Senior Brad Madigan had 204 receiving yards.
“Our experience this year is so much better than last year at this time,” Coach Myers said. “The majority of our kids were underclassmen last year. We ended up with 29 lettermen from last year and 17 or 18 returning lettermen. Those lettermen are going to be key parts of our team this year.”
• Somerset
Brian Basile will take over as head coach of the Golden Eagles after a five-year tenure at Bishop McCort Catholic.
Coming off a 3-8 season, the Golden Eagles have adapted after last year’s leading rusher Dustin Hyde (836 yards) committed to his track and field career and will not play football his senior season. Talented receiver Kareem Akanan still is recovering from an injury suffered during 7-on-7 play this summer, Basile said.
Somerset basketball star Will Reeping came out for football for the first time, the coach said, and “probably will start on both sides of the ball.”
Sophomore Brad Bruner and senior Jarrett Flitcraft each have experience at quarterback.
Senior Isaac Svonavec and juniors Ethan Hemminger and Spencer Marteeny are other returnees.
“We’ve had extreme fun so far,” Basile said. “What’s led to that is a great group of young players who are willing to learn and hungry to learn the game of football. Every day they come in and want to get better at playing football.
“We have a great coaching staff that goes out and challenges our players every day. We get great support from the administration that in these changing times has provided us what we’ve needed to be successful.”
• Central Cambria
The Red Devils will play on the newly renovated football stadium with artificial turf and other amenities.
The $21 million project involved a complete remodeling of the football field, construction of a maintenance garage and multipurpose field for baseball, softball and soccer use, several building upgrades and an energy saving project.
The Red Devils graduated both quarterback Carter Seymour and leading rusher Dylan Long from a 2-8 team, but coach Shane McGregor has experienced playmakers such as junior running back Hobbs Dill (67-298) and senior receiver Nate Wyrwas (27-404).
“We’re progressing pretty good and looking to have a good year,” Wyrwas said. “This year it’s going to be a nice hybrid between our running back Hobbs, myself and a lot of returners.”
The Red Devils hope to repeat the solid start they had in 2019, but finish stronger. Central Cambria won its first two games, beating Greater Johnstown and Penn Cambria by a combined 109-29 score.
The Red Devils lost the final eight games.
• Greater Johnstown
Trojans’ second-year head coach Bruce Jordan wants to build on some momentum created by Greater Johnstown’s lone victory of a 1-9 season in 2019.
The Trojans took a back-and-forth 33-27 victory over Somerset during Week 9 at home. That win ended a 19-game losing streak dating to the 2017 playoffs.
Greater Johnstown closed the season with a loss to Class AAA subregional champion Bedford the next week, but Jordan liked what he saw from a young group.
“We’re just thankful for the opportunity to compete in a great conference,” Jordan said.
“The wonderful part about our conference is how competitive it is. Outside of the WPIAL, I don’t know that there’s as competitive a conference as the Laurel Highlands. You could compete for the state championship and not win the Laurel Highlands Conference.
“That’s how competitive it is from top to bottom. Every week you’ve got to bring your hard hat and go to work.”
The Trojans will miss two-year starting quarterback Sammy Barber, who threw for 2,010 yards last season.
Senior Symeon Kobal and freshman Jon Updyke are two promising quarterbacks. Sophomore Tavion Thomas had 124 rushing yards.
Sophomore Ibn Shaheed had 245 receiving yards and senior Quasir Stephens had 212 receiving yards. Senior Jack Thomas led last year’s team with 65 tackles.
