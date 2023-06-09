The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference named its top performers for the 2023 spring sports season on Friday.
In baseball, Bedford's Quincy Swaim, Bishop Carroll Catholic's Grant Casses, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic's Cooper Rother, Bishop McCort Catholic's Mason Pfeil, Central's Jeff Hoenstine, Central Cambria's Brady Sheehan, Chestnut Ridge's Garrett Emerick, Forest Hills' Jeremy Burda and Brook Williamson, Greater Johnstown's Brock Kobal, Penn Cambria's Zach Grove, Richland's Luke Raho, Somerset's Brad Bruner and Westmont Hilltop's Eli Thomas were honored. Forest Hills' Joe Carpenter was named coach of the year as the Rangers went undefeated in conference play.
Bedford's Emily Pratt, Bishop Carroll Catholic's Jaden Strittmatter, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic's Leah Byrne, Bishop McCort Catholic's Alayna Marion, Central's Madison Kennedy, Central Cambria's Kami Kamzik and Keira Link, Chestnut Ridge's Lexyn Corle, Forest Hills' Avery Smiach, Greater Johnstown's Emma McAfee, Penn Cambria's Jerzy Vinglish, Richland's Anna Burke, Somerset's McKenna Sheeler and Westmont Hilltop's Zailees Seda were selected in softball. Central Cambria's Stephen Ruddek was voted coach of the year after the Red Devils went unbeaten in league play.
In boys tennis, Bedford's Hunter Beard and Tristen Ruffley, Bishop McCort Catholic's Ryan Jaber, Richland's Nilesh Singh, Somerset's Liam Egal and Westmont Hilltop's Charlie Snee were selected. Bedford's Butch Beidle was named coach of the year for leading the Bisons to a league title.
Bedford's Kevin Ressler and Ethan Weber, Bishop Carroll Catholic's Jake Harker and Brodie Ryan, Bishop McCort Catholic's Shakile Ferguson and Chase Gleason, Central's Rylan Daugherty and Eli Lingenfelter, Central Cambria's Aiden Lechleitner and Cody Roberts, Chestnut Ridge's Sam Albright and Calan Bollman, Forest Hills' Nolan Cabala and Colten Danel, Greater Johnstown's Ian Conway and Jorge Morales, Penn Cambria's Andre Marinak and Josh Stolarski, Richland's Logan Gossard and Evan McCracken, Somerset's Quintin Robison and Logan Seslow and Westmont Hilltop's Isaac Havener and Hunter Smith were picked in boys track and field. Central Cambria's Matt Miller was voted coach of the year after the Red Devils went unblemished in 2023.
In girls track and field, Bedford's Autumn Becker and Grace Sarver, Bishop Carroll Catholic's Sophie Becquet and Maddie Lieb, Bishop McCort Catholic's Elle Berkebile and Angel Kutsick; Central's Ella Garner and Delaney Hall, Central Cambria's Abigail George and Annaliese Niebauer, Chestnut Ridge's Belle Bosch and Delainey Dodson, Forest Hills' Delaney Dumm and Olivia McLeary, Greater Johnstown's Zayonna Thomas and Naloni Tisinger, Penn Cambria's Kasey Farabaugh and Jerzy Vinglish, Richland's Sasha Garnett and Delaney Yost, Somerset's Kamryn Ross and Sydney Rush and Westmont Hilltop's Gracie Cramer and Emma O'Neil were honored. Forest Hills' Tom Hunter was named coach of the year as the Rangers went unbeaten.
