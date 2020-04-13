The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference released its all-league selections for winter sports on Monday.
In boys basketball, Bedford’s Steven Ressler, Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Tristan McDannell, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s Michael Montecalvo, Bishop McCort Catholic’s Mason Nash, Cambria Heights’ Preston Lamb, Central Cambria’s Ben Young, Chestnut Ridge’s Matt Whysong, Forest Hills’ Zach Myers, Greater Johnstown’s Joziah Wyatt-Taylor, Penn Cambria’s Jake Tsikalas, Richland’s Caleb Burke, Somerset’s Aiden VanLenten and Westmont Hilltop’s Ashton Fortson were named to the all-conference team. Greater Johnstown’s Ryan Durham was voted Coach of the Year after leading the Trojans to a league title.
The girls basketball selections were Bedford’s Sydney Taracatac, Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Mara Yahner, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s Leah Homan, Bishop McCort Catholic’s Mikayla Martin, Cambria Heights’ Chloe Weakland, Central Cambria’s Cass Bezek, Chestnut Ridge’s Madelyn Hyde, Forest Hills’ Jordyn Smith, Greater Johnstown’s Daijah Hall, Penn Cambria’s Lora Davis, Richland’s Julianna Stem, Somerset’s Nina Rascona and Westmont Hilltop’s Grace Gardill. Bishop Guilfoyle's Kristi Kaack was named Coach of the Year after the leading the No. 4 seeded Marauders to the league crown.
In wrestling, Bedford’s Kaden Cassidy, Bishop McCort Catholic’s Ethan Marcozzi, Cambria Heights’ Ian Eckenrode, Central Cambria’s Zach Brandis, Chestnut Ridge’s Duane Knisely, Forest Hills’ Erik Gibson, Greater Johnstown’s Kasir Malcolm, Penn Cambria’s Jake Davis, Richland’s Cooper Warshel, Somerset’s Ethan Hemminger and Westmont Hilltop’s Noah Korenoski were selected. Chestnut Ridge’s Josh Deputy was named Coach of the Year in his first season, leading the Lions to their second straight LHAC crown.
