The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference semifinal round will have an air of familiarity during four games in boys and girls competition on Thursday night.
Top-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (19-4 overall, 16-2 LHAC) advanced to the conference boys title game in each of the previous six seasons, winning last year in an overtime classic against Greater Johnstown.
The Marauders will host fourth-seeded Penn Cambria (18-4, 14-4) at 7 p.m.
Second-seeded Richland (18-4, 15-3) will host third-seeded Central (18-4, 14-4) at 7 p.m. Richland advanced to the title game in 2019, falling to Bishop Guilfoyle, and the Rams won the crown over Bishop Guilfoyle in 2017.
Bishop Guilfoyle’s boys won the LHAC title in 2021, 2019 and 2018. Juniors Patrick Haigh and Karson Kiesewetter join freshman Jude Haigh as key playmakers.
Penn Cambria is led by junior Garrett Harrold (16.1 points per game, 9.5 rebounds per game, 4.4 assists per game) and senior Mason McCarthy (12.0 ppg, 3.2 apg).
Sophomore Easton Semelsberger and junior Zach Grove each score more than seven points a game.
Richland has won seven straight games. Senior Trent Rozich averages 19.2 points a game, while junior Sam Penna (11.8 ppg), senior Kellan Stahl (11.1 ppg) and senior Griffin LaRue (10.5 ppg) also score in double digits. The Rams edged Central 55-53 on the road on Jan. 14.
Central has won nine consecutive games.
In the LHAC girls semifinal round, top-seeded Bishop McCort Catholic (20-2, 18-0) was undefeated in conference play. The Crimson Crushers will host No. 4 seed Penn Cambria (16-6, 13-5) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Bishop McCort senior Lexi Martin boasts a team-high 15.6 points a game average to go with 4.8 steals per contest. Sophomore Gianna Gallucci (13.1 ppg) and junior Bria Bair (12.8 ppg, 12.8 rpg) also hit double digits in scoring. Senior Bailey Shriver dishes out 8.3 assists per contest.
Emily Hite leads a balanced Penn Cambria offense with 10 points per game. Seniors Devon Cornell and Bailey O’Donnell averaged over seven points per contest.
Bishop McCort won the lone meeting 62-47 on Jan. 24.
Second-seeded and defending conference champion Forest Hills (17-5, 15-3) also will host No. 3 seed Bedford in a 7 p.m. contest. On Tuesday, Bedford topped Forest Hills 49-48 at home. On Dec. 20, Forest Hills prevailed 59-49.
In 2021, Forest Hills beat Bishop McCort 55-44 in the LHAC title game.
Senior Remi Smith leads the team with 13.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 4.3 steals per game. Sophomore Alexis Henderson (12.1 ppg) and senior Lexi Koeck (10.1 ppg) also average in double digits.
Bedford (18-4, 14-4) defeated Westmont Hilltop 38-29 on Wednesday night. The win secured the No. 3 seed for the Bisons and knocked the Hilltoppers out of the top four.
The Bisons are led in scoring by seniors Natalie Lippincott (15.2 ppg in 21 contests), Sydney Taracatac (15.1) and Josie Shuke (10.7).
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.