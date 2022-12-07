The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference released its all-league selections in cross country, football, golf, soccer, tennis and volleyball.
Bedford’s Joseph Pencil, Bishop McCort Catholic’s Chase Gleason, Central’s Braden Allison, Central Cambria’s Evan George and Aiden Lechleitner, Chestnut Ridge’s Calan Bollman, Forest Hills’ Josh Morrison, Penn Cambria’s Josh Stolarski, Richland’s Zak Rager, Somerset’s Caleb Stanton and Westmont Hilltop’s Derek George were honored in boys cross country.
Girls cross country picks were Bedford’s Meah Eshelman, Central’s Lanee Berkhimer, Central Cambria’s Abbie George and Annaliese Niebauer, Chestnut Ridge’s Ava Whysong, Forest Hills’ Delaney Dumm, Penn Cambria’s Kasey Farabaugh, Richland’s Alea Ladika, Somerset’s Josie Smith and Westmont Hilltop’s Morgan Faight.
Central Cambria’s Randy Wilson was named coach of the year after both Red Devils squads earned conference titles.
Football picks on offense were Bedford’s Trent Fichtner and Ethan Weber, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s Karson Kiesewetter and Cooper Rother, Bishop McCort Catholic’s Brock Beppler and Evan Scarton, Central’s Jeff Hoenstine and Eli Lingenfelter, Central Cambria’s Grady Snyder and Elijah Villarrial, Chestnut Ridge’s Nick Presnell and Nate Whysong, Forest Hills’ Jeremy Burda and Colten Danel, Greater Johnstown’s Anthony Atwood and Conseer Baxter, Penn Cambria’s Zach Grove and Garrett Harrold, Richland’s Evan McCracken and Sam Penna, Somerset’s Camden Lowery and Tyler Zimmerman and Westmont Hilltop’s Eli Thomas and Blake Weslager.
Defensive selections included Bedford’s Kevin Ressler and Max Washington, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s Sante Bambocci and Anthony Cioffari, Bishop McCort Catholic’s Jake Harker and Ibn Shaheed, Central’s Jason Clark and Hunter Smith, Central Cambria’s Zach Taylor and Nolan Wyrwas, Chestnut Ridge’s Dakota Harr and Jeb Emerick, Forest Hills’ Devon Brezovec and Colby Rearick, Greater Johnstown’s Suncire Flemmings and Elijah Murphy, Penn Cambria’s Vinny Chirdon and Mason Raymond, Richland’s Zach Hancock and Jordan Nichols, Somerset’s Asa Belardi and Rowan Holmes and Westmont Hilltop’s Nate Valente and Sean Wilkes. Richland’s Brandon Bailey garnered top coaching honors.
Golf selections were Bedford’s Luke Davidson and Matt Edwards, Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Luke Repko, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s Nicholas Helsley, Bishop McCort Catholic’s Brennan Karalfa, Central’s Griffin Snowberger, Central Cambria’s Corbin Vrabel and Jewel Sikora, Chestnut Ridge’s Kobi Burkett, Forest Hills’ Zachary Fisher and Audrey Peretin, Penn Cambria’s Zack Martynuska and Alyssa Mostick, Richland’s Brady Huss, Somerset’s Alex Carr and Westmont Hilltop’s Glenn Stutzman and Nora Mullen. Bedford’s Matt Barkman earned the league’s top coach award.
Boys soccer picks included Bedford’s Nate Kovach and Cole Taylor, Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Pablo Fernandez Diaz and Jude Koehle, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s Max Kirkpatrick and Alexander Pownall, Central’s Braden Defibaugh and Ben Theys, Central Cambria’s Ojha Ojha and Cody Roberts, Chestnut Ridge’s Preston Pittman and Elias Ritchey, Forest Hills’ Gavin Ickes and Michael Singer, Greater Johnstown’s Dominic Alberter and Jeremy Dietz, Penn Cambria’s Andrew Dillon and Vincent Gongloff, Richland’s Evan Beglin and Tyler Sukenik, Somerset’s Liam Egal and Quintin Robison and Westmont Hilltop’s Elias McCoy and Maximus Zitnay. Coach of the year honors went to Bedford’s Barrett Schrock.
Bedford’s Chloe Donaldson and Grace Sarver, Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Lauren Long and Alex Otero, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s Lainey Farabaugh and Sarah Geishauser, Central’s Ella Garner and Kira Trexler, Central Cambria’s Ava Barra and Brooke Kolar, Chestnut Ridge’s Malia Crouse and Mary Kohler, Forest Hills’ Grace Beyer and Audrey Peretin, Greater Johnstown’s Bella Distefano and Audrey Murray, Penn Cambria’s Meghan Andersen and Chloe Karabinos, Richland’s Camryn Beglin and Delaney Yost, Somerset’s Willa Sharbaugh and Maurah Shortt and Westmont Hilltop’s Morgan Faight and Mackenzie Kozak were honored in girls soccer. Central’s Randy Trexler landed top coaching honors.
In girls tennis, Bedford’s Elizabeth Harclerode and Sadie Livengood, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s Ella McClellan, Bishop McCort Catholic’s Lauren Mucciola, Central’s Julia Ritchey, Central Cambria’s Marley Ratchford, Chestnut Ridge’s Caylie Conlon, Forest Hills’ Nadia Daubert, Richland’s Abigail Shawley, Somerset’s Mia Rosman and Westmont Hilltop’s Morgan Allen were selected. Bedford’s Deb Rose claimed top coaching honors.
Bedford’s Bailey Stahlman, Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Alicia Heinrich, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s Lia Simanski, Bishop McCort Catholic’s Gianna Gallucci, Central’s Kaitlyn Weitzel, Central Cambria’s Mikalah Kim, Chestnut Ridge’s Belle Bosch, Forest Hills’ Mya Colosimo, Greater Johnstown’s Laurell McClurkin, Penn Cambria’s Kaylee Mento, Richland’s Laikyn Roman, Somerset’s Shandi Walker and Shawna Walker and Westmont Hilltop’s Carissa Krall were recognized in girls volleyball. Somerset’s Scott Shirley was named coach of the year.
