The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference recently released its list of all-league selections and coaches of the year for baseball, softball, boys and girls track and field and boys tennis.
In baseball, Bedford’s Jared Dowey, Zander Sekerak of Bishop Carroll Catholic, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s Austin Lewis, Brendon Bair of Bishop McCort Catholic, Cambria Heights’ Adam Ford, Reece Werner of Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge’s Luke Mickle, Zach Myers of Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown’s Zach Slis, Vinny Chirdon of Penn Cambria, Richland’s Seth Coleman, Brad Bruner of Somerset and Westmont Hilltop’s Alex Ray were selected. Forest Hills’ Joe Carpenter was voted Coach of the Year after the Rangers secured the league title.
Bedford’s Raquel Imler, Courtney Hilyer of Bishop Carroll Catholic, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s Jocelyn Robertson, Ally Diamond of Bishop McCort Catholic, Cambria Heights’ Paige Jones, Kamryn Kamzik of Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge’s Isabella Wingard, Mackenzie Hoover of Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown’s Rylan Felosky, Taylor Rabatin of Penn Cambria, Richland’s Logan Roman, Kylie Walker of Somerset and Westmont Hilltop’s Zailees Seda were the softball honorees.
Cambria Heights’ Drew Thomas was voted Coach of the Year as the Highlanders earned the league and District 6 Class 3A crowns this spring.
Boys track and field selections were Bedford’s Nate Wracher and Mark Zimmerman; Jake Harker and John Yahner of Bishop Carroll Catholic; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s Domenic Cacciotti and Connor Ratchford; Amari Andrew of Bishop McCort Catholic; Cambria Heights’ Brandon Fitzpatrick and Luke Lamb; Adam Lechleitner and Corey Roberts of Central Cambria; Chestnut Ridge’s Calan Bollman and Jonah Hillegass; Carson Berkhimer and Jude Martyak of Forest Hills; Greater Johnstown’s Eli Gunby and Jorge Morales; Nick Marinak and Jake Tsikalas of Penn Cambria; Richland’s Bryce Batche and Charlie Levander; Aiden DiBuono and Dustin Hyde of Somerset; and Westmont Hilltop’s Ian Buday and Hudson Holbay. Central Cambria’s Matt Miller was voted Coach of the Year after leading the Red Devils to league and District 6 Class 2A team titles.
Bedford’s Natalie Lippincott and Grace Sarver; Emma Becquet and Maelyn Kutruff of Bishop Carroll Catholic; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s Jaden Quinn; Caroline Ingram of Bishop McCort Catholic; Cambria Heights’ Kaitlyn Bailey and Pamela Kirkpatrick; Annaliese Niebauer and Abby Walwro of Central Cambria; Chestnut Ridge’s Madison Hillegass and Ava Whysong; Remingtyn Smith and Josi Wehner of Forest Hills; Greater Johnstown’s Simone Durham and Tayronda Freeman; Daijah Lilly and Olivia Papi of Penn Cambria; Richland’s Tierney Beebout and Morgan Philibin; Hailey Rios and Haley Stickle of Somerset; and Westmont Hilltop’s Avari Admire and Morgan Faight were the girls track and field honorees. Forest Hills’ Tom Hunter was chosen Coach of the Year as the Rangers claimed league gold.
In boys tennis, Bedford’s Nick Beard, Ian Coyle of Bishop McCort Catholic, Richland’s Vignesh Elangovan, Mckay Ross of Somerset and Westmont Hilltop’s David Assad were listed. Somerset’s Alex Minnick was voted Coach of the Year after his Golden Eagles won the league and District 5 Class 2A team titles.
