With an influx of new schools set to join the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference, the league announced its scheduling concepts for all sports to span over the 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic years.
The actual schedules will be randomly drawn during a Zoom meeting sometime next week.
“The member schools of the LHAC had a goal of playing most of the schedules regionally to keep rivalries and minimize travel, while allowing some crossover to incorporate games against as many teams as possible in the league,” said conference director Scott Close, who is also the athletic director at Somerset Area High School.
“I think the group did an excellent job of balancing the two objectives.
“The amount of cooperation and sharing of ideas that occurred during this process makes me extremely excited over the future of the expanded league.”
The conference will welcome Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, Bellwood-Antis, Clearfield, Huntingdon, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and Tyrone in all sports while also adding Hollidaysburg in all sports except football.
The conference’s section breakdowns are as follows:
Fall
Cross country
Sections
Section 1: Bedford, Bishop McCort Catholic, Chestnut Ridge, Richland, Somerset and Westmont Hilltop.
Section 2: Bishop Carroll Catholic, Central, Central Cambria, Forest Hills. Hollidaysburg and Penn Cambria.
Section 3: Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, Bellwood-Antis, Clearfield, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and Tyrone.
Teams will compete against all schools in their respective sections in tri or quad meets. Two crossover meets will happen with a team from each opposing section. Section winners will be named while a championship meet will be held to contest individual and team crowns.
Football
Sections
West 1: Bishop McCort Catholic, Greater Johnstown, Richland, Somerset and Westmont Hilltop.
West 2: Bedford, Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills and Penn Cambria.
East 1: Bellwood-Antis, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, Central, Huntingdon and Tyrone.
East 2: Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, Clearfield, Penns Valley and Philipsburg-Osceola.
Teams will play all four section opponents, three members of the same geographic section along with two crossover games with one member from each opposite geographic section.
Week 10 crossover games will be decided by rankings within the respective geographic sections. The conference noted that in cases aside from a first-vs.-first crossover, teams will move up or down one (or two) slots to ensure that schools don’t play twice in a season.
Golf
Sections
Section 1: Bedford, Bishop McCort Catholic, Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills, Richland, Somerset and Westmont Hilltop.
Section 2: Bellwood-Antis, Bishop Carroll Catholic, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, Central, Central Cambria, Penn Cambria and Tyrone.
Section 3: Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, Clearfield, Hollidaysburg, Huntingdon, Penns Valley and Philipsburg-Osceola.
All teams in section will play at the same course on the same day, four matches total. One cross-section match will be held with teams from each section, seven teams per match.
A championship tournament to determine a individual and team winner will happen at the end of the season.
Soccer
Sections
West: Bedford, Bishop Carroll Catholic, Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Penn Cambria, Richland, Somerset and Westmont Hilltop.
East: Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, Central, Clearfield, Hollidaysburg, Huntingdon Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and Tyrone.
Teams will play 12 games in their sections – each team once with two being scheduled twice. Duplicates will be determined by random and will rotate each cycle. Four crossover games will appear on the slates with two matches at home and two on the road for each team and will be contested as varsity-only boys/girls doubleheaders.
Schools will have two openings for non-conference games.
The conference will host a championship game for its section champions.
Girls tennis
Sections
West: Bedford, Bishop McCort Catholic, Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills, Richland, Somerset and Westmont Hilltop.
East: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, Central, Central Cambria, Clearfield, Hollidaysburg, Huntingdon and Tyrone.
Teams will play 12 games in their sections with openings for four non-conference games. The top two teams in each section will qualify for the conference championship tournament while non-qualifying teams will play two cross-section matches.
Girls volleyball
Sections
West: Bedford, Bishop Carroll Catholic, Bishop McCort Catholic, Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Penn Cambria, Richland, Somerset and Westmont Hilltop.
East: Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, Bellwood-Antis, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, Central, Clearfield, Hollidaysburg, Huntingdon Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and Tyrone.
Teams will play 12 games in their sections – each team once with two being scheduled twice. Duplicates will be determined by random and will rotate each cycle. Four crossover games will appear on the slates with two matches at home and two on the road for each team.
Schools will have six openings for non-conference games.
The top two teams in each section will qualify for the conference’s championship tournament.
Winter
Basketball
Sections
West: Bedford, Bishop Carroll Catholic, Bishop McCort Catholic, Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Penn Cambria, Richland, Somerset and Westmont Hilltop.
East: Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, Bellwood-Antis, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, Central, Clearfield, Hollidaysburg, Huntingdon, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and Tyrone.
Teams will play 14 games in their sections – each team once with four being scheduled twice. Duplicates will be determined by random and will rotate each cycle. Four crossover games will appear on the slates to be played either on Fridays or Saturdays and will be scheduled as boys/girls doubleheaders with no junior varsity contests.
Schools will have four openings for non-conference games.
The top two teams in each section will qualify for the conference’s championship tournament.
Swimming
Conference: Bellefonte, Central Cambria, Clearfield, Hollidaysburg, Huntingdon, Penns Valley, Richland, Somerset, Tyrone and Westmont Hilltop.
Teams will swim against each other one time per season with a conference champion to be crowned.
Wrestling
Sections
Section 1: Bishop McCort Catholic, Central Cambria, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Richland, Somerset and Westmont Hilltop.
Section 2: Bedford, Bellwood-Antis, Central, Chestnut Ridge, Hollidaysburg, Penn Cambria and Tyrone.
Section 3: Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, Clearfield, Huntingdon, Penns Valley and Philipsburg-Osceola.
Teams will wrestle dual meets against section opponents. The conference will crown section champions and has plans on an individual tournament to crown a team champion on top of individual titleholders.
Spring
Baseball/softball
Sections
West: West: Bedford, Bishop Carroll Catholic, Bishop McCort Catholic, Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Penn Cambria, Richland, Somerset and Westmont Hilltop.
East: Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, Bellwood-Antis, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, Central, Clearfield, Hollidaysburg, Huntingdon Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and Tyrone.
Teams will play 12 games in their sections – each team once with two being scheduled twice. Duplicates will be determined by random and will rotate each cycle. Four crossover games will appear on the slates with two contests at home and two on the road for each team.
Schools will have four openings for non-conference games.
The conference will award section titles, but will not play a championship game.
Boys tennis
Sections
West: Bedford, Bishop McCort Catholic, Richland, Somerset and Westmont Hilltop.
East: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, Clearfield, Hollidaysburg, Huntingdon and Tyrone.
Teams will play each section opponent twice while facing non-section opponents once, leaving room for five non-conference matches. The top two teams in each section will qualify for the conference championship tournament.
Track and field
Sections
Section 1: Bedford, Bishop McCort Catholic, Chestnut Ridge, Greater Johnstown, Richland, Somerset and Westmont Hilltop.
Section 2: Bishop Carroll Catholic, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, Central, Central Cambria, Forest Hills, Hollidaysburg and Penn Cambria.
Section 3: Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, Bellwood-Antis, Clearfield, Huntingdon, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and Tyrone.
Teams will compete against all schools in their respective sections in tri or quad meets. Two crossover meets will happen with a team from each opposing section. Section winners will be named while a championship meet will be held to contest individual and team crowns.
