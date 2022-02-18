The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference will crown its champions in boys and girls basketball in a doubleheader at Central Cambria High School on Saturday.
The girls game will feature third-seeded Bedford (19-4) against top-seeded Bishop McCort Catholic (21-2) at 6 p.m. The boys game will match fourth-seeded Penn Cambria (19-4) and second-seeded Richland (19-4) at approximately 7:45.
“They’ve got five good athletes across the board. They’re a physical team,” Richland coach Joel Kaminsky said of Penn Cambria. “They dig in on the defensive end. It’s going to be a similar game as Central. We have to keep them off the offensive board and limit them to one shot on the offensive end. It’s going to be a grind-out game.”
Host Richland edged third-seed Central 48-46 in a back-and-forth semifinal contest on Thursday.
Penn Cambria upset top-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 68-52 in the semifinal round, avenging a pair of regular-season losses to the Marauders.
“It’s been part of our goal all year long to win every championship we’ve played,” Penn Cambria coach Jim Ronan said.
“We wanted to give ourselves an opportunity to do that. I told the boys it’s the best game we’ve played all year long and we needed to do that against Guilfoyle. We had so much confidence after that win.”
Sophomore Easton Semelsberger had a season-high 20 points. Junior Garrett Harrold had 19 points and 14 rebounds against Bishop Guilfoyle, as the Panthers tallied 17 of the game’s first 19 points and eventually led by as many as 19 points in the second half.
Harrold leads the Panthers with 16.1 points and 9.5 rebounds a game, and senior Mason McCarthy averages 12 points a game.
“If we play and make those shots like we made last night, we’re tough to beat,” Ronan said.
“We’re excited to bring it back to Penn Cambria and have an opportunity to play Richland.
“We’re going to go out and battle. We’re not going to back down.
“It’s going to be a good game.
“Richland is similar to BG.
“They have that championship pedigree and we want to bring that back to Penn Cambria.”
Richland trailed Central 36-32 entering the fourth quarter, but rallied to a two-point victory as 6-foot-5 senior Trent Rozich had 23 points. Senior Griffin LaRue had 13 points and senior Kellan Stahl netted 10.
Rozich (19.2 points a game), junior Sam Penna (11.8 ppg) and LaRue (10.5 ppg) each average double-digit scoring for the Rams.
“There is not just one guy with our team,” Kaminsky said. “It could be one of five guys every night to come out and be the leading scorer. This group of guys, they’re used to winning. I said at the beginning of the season they have a winning culture.”
Penn Cambria beat host Richland 48-43 in the teams’ only meeting this season on Jan. 19.
Richland most recently won the LHAC boys crown in 2017 and finished as runner-up in 2019.
Penn Cambria won the 2003 LHAC boys championship and also shared the crown with Central Cambria in 1995 before the conference played a title game.
Penn Cambria was LHAC runner-up in 2012.
The Bishop McCort Catholic girls program beat Penn Cambria 57-44 in the semifinal round, giving 22nd-year Crimson Crushers coach John Hahn his 400th career victory.
Senior Lexi Martin had 15 points, 10 steals and seven assists against the Panthers.
Senior Bailey Shriver had 10 points and five assists. Junior Bria Bair had 15 rebounds.
Martin (15.8 ppg), sophomore Gianna Gallucci (12.9 ppg), and Bair (12.4 ppg, 12.7 rpg) each average in double digits.
Bishop McCort and Bedford will meet for a third time. The Crushers swept the first two games, 73-66 at home on Jan. 7 and 55-47 at Bedford on Monday.
“Bedford is so tough,” Hahn said. “The big girl (5-foot-9 senior Sydney Taracatac) is tough. We watched (senior guard Natalie) Lippincott the other night at Westmont. She just takes over the game. We’ve played them two times. We have to play them three times. That’s going to be a great game.”
Lippincott scores a team-high 15.7 points a game. Taracatac averages 14.8 points, and senior Josie Shuke averages 10.4 points a game.
Bedford played four straight games, Monday through Thursday’s semifinal round. The Bisons won the last three contests in that stretch.
Saturday will be Bedford’s eighth game in 11 days.
“Our girls are pretty tough,” Bedford coach Blaine Shuke said after Thursday’s 59-51 win at Forest Hills.
“This was their seventh game in nine days. We will play Saturday again. That’s a lot of basketball.”
Lippincott totaled 22 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in the semifinal win over the Rangers. Taracatac added 13 points, and Josie Shuke scored 11 points.
“It’s fantastic for our program,” Coach Shuke said of the Bisons’ first trip to the LHAC final.
While Bedford will attempt to earn its first LHAC championship, Bishop McCort won conference titles in 2016, 2009 and 2008. The Crushers also were champions in 1996 before the LHAC had a title game.
The Crimson Crushers were runner-up to Forest Hills in 2021 and had second-place finishes in 2018, 2017 and 2010. Bishop McCort Catholic and Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic each advanced to the 2015 LHAC girls title game that was postponed by a snow storm.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
