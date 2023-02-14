The fields are set for the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference boys and girls semifinal round and championship game.
The Westmont Hilltop boys’ upset of then-top-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic on Tuesday night bumped the Marauders into the No. 2 seed in the LHAC and pushed Central to the top seed.
Fourth-seeded Penn Cambria (14-4 LHAC) will visit Central (17-1) at 7 p.m. on Thursday in one boys semifinal. Third-seeded Greater Johnstown (16-2) will travel to Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (16-2) for a 7 p.m. semifinal on Thursday.
In the LHAC girls semifinal round, fourth-seeded Bishop McCort Catholic (10-8 LHAC) will visit top-seeded Westmont Hilltop (18-0) at 7 p.m. on Thursday, the third meeting of the two city rivals. The Hilltoppers took the first two contests.
Third-seeded Chestnut Ridge (16-2) will travel to second-seeded Forest Hills (16-2) at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the other girls semifinal.
The semifinal winners will advance to the LHAC championship games at Central Cambria High School on Saturday. The girls title game will be at 6 p.m., with the boys game to follow at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.