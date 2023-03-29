The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference awarded its all-league performers for the 2022-23 winter sports season on Wednesday.
Boys basketball selections were Bedford's Kevin Ressler, Bishop Carroll Catholic's Spencer Myers, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic's Jude Haigh and Patrick Haigh, Bishop McCort Catholic's Logan Kasper, Central's Eli Lingenfelter, Central Cambria's Grady Snyder, Chestnut Ridge's Justin Whysong, Forest Hills' Jeremy Burda, Greater Johnstown's Donte Tisinger, Penn Cambria's Garrett Harrold, Richland's Sam Penna, Somerset's Aiden VanLenten and Westmont Hilltop's Ryan Craft. Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic's Chris Drenning was named coach of the year.
Bedford's Autumn Becker, Bishop Carroll Catholic's Madison Ostinowsky, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic's Sarah Geishauser, Bishop McCort Catholic's Bria Bair, Central's Bralyn Ellis, Central Cambria's Abigail Sheehan, Chestnut Ridge's Belle Bosch, Forest Hills' Alexis Henderson, Greater Johnstown's Bella Distefano, Penn Cambria's Emily Hite, Richland's Jordyn Kinsey, Somerset's Gracie Bowers and Westmont Hilltop's Ella Brawley and Christiana Gordon were the girls basketball picks. Westmont Hilltop's Brittany Eisenhuth was voted coach of the year.
Wrestling selections were Bedford's Kross Cassidy, Central's Tyler Biesinger, Central Cambria's Karter Quick, Chestnut Ridge's Kobi Burkett and Dominic Deputy, Forest Hills' Dustin Flinn, Greater Johnstown's Marquan Tisinger, Penn Cambria's Trent Hoover, Richland's Ryvan Audi, Somerset's Rowan Holmes and Westmont Hilltop's David Ray. Chestnut Ridge's Josh Deputy was chosen coach of the year.
