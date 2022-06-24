The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference announced its list of 2022 spring sports standouts on Friday.
In baseball, Bedford's Mercury Swaim, Bishop Carroll Catholic's Luke Repko, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic's Devyn DeGennaro, Bishop McCort Catholic's Mason Pfeil, Central's Paxton Kling and Jonah Snowberger, Central Cambria's Zachary Taylor, Chestnut Ridge's Matt Whysong, Forest Hills' Kirk Bearjar, Greater Johnstown's Brock Mroczka, Penn Cambria's Vinny Chirdon, Richland's Ethan Janidlo, Somerset's Brad Bruner and Westmont Hilltop's Gavin Hockenberry were selected. Central's A.J. Hoenstine was named coach of the year after leading the Scarlet Dragons to LHAC, District 6 and state titles.
Bedford's Lindsay Bulger, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic's Angelina Melgar, Bishop McCort Catholic's Kayleigh Horner, Central's Lacey Lynn and Taylor Stock, Central Cambria's Kami Kamzik and Aubrey Ruddek, Chestnut Ridge's Alyssa Henderson, Forest Hills' Mylee Gdula, Greater Johnstown's Kara Szczur, Penn Cambria's Lily Sheehan, Richland's Aubrianna Henry, Somerset's Willa Sharbaugh and Westmont Hilltop's Zailees Seda Fas were selected in softball. Central's Jonathan Burkett, Central Cambria's Steve Ruddek and Westmont Hilltop's Monica Cox shared top coaching honors as the three squads shared the league crown.
In boys track and field, Bedford's Kevin Ressler and Ethan Weber, Bishop Carroll Catholic's Blaine Farabaugh and Jake Harker, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic's P.J. Pollock and Aaron Sleeth, Bishop McCort Catholic's Austin Duncan and Chase Gleason, Central's Kade Rhule and Shalen Yingling, Central Cambria's Josh Contorchick and Jameson O'Brien, Chestnut Ridge's Calan Bollman and Jonah Hillegass, Forest Hills' Colten Danel and Mikel Gray, Greater Johnstown's Alijah Gibson and Eli Gunby, Penn Cambria's Carter McDermott and Josh Stolarski, Richland's Logan Gossard and Evan McCracken, Somerset's Alex Carr and Aiden DiBuono and Westmont Hilltop's Derek George and Ryan Kovach were honored. Central Cambria's Matt Miller was named coach of the year after leading the Red Devils to the league title.
Bedford's April Becker and Natalie Lippincott, Bishop Carroll Catholic's Tatum Laughard, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic's Mara Fitzpatrick and Jaden Quinn, Bishop McCort Catholic's Gianna Gallucci and Kiersten Way, Central's Elana Decker and Leah Decker, Central Cambria's Abigail George and Faith Wilson, Chestnut Ridge's Belle Bosch and Ava Whysong, Forest Hills' Bethany Conant and Remi Smith, Greater Johnstown's Sade Brown and Irelan Urban, Penn Cambria's Emma Sawinski and Jerzy Vinglish, Richland's Sasha Garnett and Delaney Yost, Somerset's Hailey Rios and Sydney Rush and Westmont Hilltop's Morgan Faight and Julia Kane were chosen in girls track and field. Forest Hills' Tom Hunter was voted coach of the year as the Rangers won league gold.
In boys tennis, Bedford's Nick Beard and Tristen Ruffley, Bishop McCort Catholic's Ryan Jaber, Richland's Munir Murad, Somerset's Liam Egal and Westmont Hilltop's Charlie Snee were chosen. Bedford's Butch Beidle earned top coaching honors after leading the Bisons to the league title.
