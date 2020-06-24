The Ladies Greater Johnstown Golf Association held its first tournament of the year last weekend at Windber Country Club.
A total of 40 players participated while representing six clubs – Windber Country Club, Sunnehanna Country Club, Ebensburg Country Club, Johnstown Municipal, Somerset Country Club and Oakbrook.
The individual winners included Vicki Price (Sunnehanna Country Club) with an individual low gross of 82 (card off), and Lynn Phillips (Johnstown Municipal) with an individual low net of 74 (card off).
Johnstown Municipal took first-place honors with a low gross of 253 scored by Trish Corle, Julia Nesbitt and Lynn Phillips. Runner-up Ebensburg Country Club had a 262 scored by Sadee LaRose, Dana Kovash and Joelle Sweeney.
Johnstown Municipal also had first place team low net at 225 scored by Corle, Phillips and Nesbitt.
Windber Country Club took second place team low net at 230 scored by Amy Buxbaum, Pam Moot and Tiffany Torchia.
Future GJGA women’s tournaments will be held on July 18 at Johnstown Municipal and Aug. 29 at Oakbrook.
