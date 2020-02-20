HOLLIDAYSBURG – One year ago almost to the day, the Bishop McCort High School girls’ basketball team almost knocked a returning PIAA finalist out of the playoffs in the District 6 quarterfinals.
On Wednesday night, fate gave the Crimson Crushers another chance. This time, they finished the job.
Sophomore Lexi Martin fired in 24 points, while seniors Bella Hunt and Mikayla Martin netted 16 and 11, respectively, as Bishop McCort clinched a spot in the District 6 Class AA semifinals and in the PIAA tournament with a 62-52 triumph over Juniata Valley at Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School.
“I didn’t want to repeat that,” Mikayla Martin said when thinking back to last season’s overtime loss at eventual state champion Bellwood-Antis.
“It was on my mind the entire game. I just wanted to get back to (the district championship game) like my freshman and sophomore year.”
Bishop McCort (14-9) will face Penns Manor on Monday for that right.
The younger Martin was a catalyst for the Crimson Crushers. She scored 17 in the second half and 12 in the fourth quarter as Bishop McCort put away a tight game.
“I had to step up. This was a playoff game, and it could have been my last game with my sister. That would have been really sad for me,” Lexi Martin said.
The state runner-up in Class A in 2017 and ’18, Juniata Valley (18-4) was the third seed entering the tourney. The Green Hornets played without Quinnipiac recruit Halee Smith, who broke her hand late in the season.
“Being without Halee, everyone was going to have to step up,” said Juniata Valley guard Hayden Taylor, who scored 10 to finish two points behind Emma Musser for team high.
“But they just got the ball going their way more than us.”
Bishop McCort now has won six straight since Hunt’s return from knee surgery. The Mount St. Mary’s signee also had 10 rebounds.
“I think the time without me just matured everyone as players,” Hunt said. “Me coming back was just another piece to the puzzle.”
Mikayla Martin’s step-back 3 helped Bishop McCort emerge with an 11-9 lead after one quarter. Juniata Valley, though, came out hot from behind the arc in the second, making three 3-pointers – each of which gave the Green Hornets brief leads.
The Crimson Crushers weathered that, though. After Lexi Martin’s driving layup, Bishop McCort then worked the ball down for a final shot, which Hunt delivered from deep in the corner for a 27-23 halftime edge.
Juniata Valley tied it at 34 before Hunt made a trey off Lexi Martin’s reversal pass on the inbound to put the Crimson Crushers up by one heading to the fourth. Bishop McCort led the rest of the way, going 17-of-19 at the line in the last frame.
