JOHNSTOWN, PA. – Bryce Lewis and Jiri Zuska played in different groups but still managed to duel for the top spot on Friday in the third round of the Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions.
“I’ve never played with him, but I did see him on the leaderboard a couple times close to me,” Lewis said after maintaining his share of the lead for a third consecutive day. “I knew he was making birdies and that kind of pushed me to keep making them.
“I was trying to separate myself on the leaderboard and he kept following. It should be a fun day tomorrow. We’re only 54 in. We’ve got 18 to go. The job’s not done.”
The University of Tennessee player shot a 4-under 66 for a three-round score of 10-under-par 200.
University of Louisville’s Zuska matched Lewis birdie for birdie during a stretch on the back nine, but his double bogey on 16 and a bogey on 17 left him three strokes off the lead heading into Saturday’s final round on the par-70 Sunnehanna Country Club course. He was 2-under 68 on Friday.
“The first 15 holes I played just by the textbook,” said Zuska, who has a 7-under 203.
“I was hitting a lot of greens, a lot of fairways. I was just not making really any mistakes. I was staying patient.”
Zuska, a native of Kladno, Czech Republic, had birdie putts on 1, 3, 11, 12 and 15 to reach 10-under-par. But he double bogeyed the par-3 16th hole and followed with a bogey on 17.
“On 16, I hit a green, but I just probably didn’t respect the green as much as I should have,” Zuska said. “It got away from me a little bit and it cost me a double.”
His double bogey on 16 and Lewis’ birdie on 15 playing in the next group represented a three-stroke swing at that point.
“On 17 I was a little bit impatient, trying to get it back, and I 3-putted,” Zuska said. “I was able to make the 6-footer on the last hole to make the par and keep the momentum going for (Saturday).”
University of Georgia golfer Maxwell Ford, of Peach Tree Corners, Georgia, and University of Arkansas player Julian Perico, of Lima, Peru, each are tied for third at 6-under 204.
Duke University’s Kelly Chinn, of Great Falls, Virginia, is fifth at 5-under and University of Florida’s Yuxin Lin of Bejing, China, is sixth at 3-under.
Lewis is in a familiar spot atop the leaderboard.
“I got off to a good start. The birdie on 2 was nice. I made a good 12-footer, breaking a little bit,” Lewis said. “On 3, I had an easy two-putt. Being 2-under early was nice. The key out here is getting through the front. All the trouble is on the front nine, especially with all the elevation, tighter tee balls and deeper bunkers.
“I was able to turn at 1-under, even with a 3-putt on 9.”
Lewis also had a birdie on eight and a bogey on 5.
On the back, he made birdie putts on 11, 12, 13, 15 and 17. The bogeys at 16 and 18 cut some of the momentum.
“The bogey on 16, I felt like I didn’t deserve it,” Lewis said. “I hit a good shot in there to about 14 feet. The severity of the slope on that green, it just trickles off. It took about a minute for it to trickle all the way off the green. I was really just playing for 4 from there.
“Good birdie on 17 to rebound and kind of a bad swing on 18. I misjudged the wind,” Lewis said.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
