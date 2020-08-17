Johnstown Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia continues to prepare as if his North American Hockey League team will begin training camp in mid-September and open the regular-season on Oct. 9.
But Letizia knows there are no certainties amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which wiped out the final weeks of the NAHL and the Robertson Cup playoffs during the shortened 2019-20 season.
“It’s definitely been a unique offseason with a lot of hurdles and road blocks,” Letizia said on Monday. “At the same time we’re moving forward as normal. We had two drafts and we feel pretty good about the guys we were able to select and the guys who will be coming to Johnstown.
“We lost a ton of guys from last year’s team. We have seven guys returning from last year. It’s going to be a heavily-changed team. But it’s also a fun challenge, too.”
The Tomahawks once again will have a different look assuming they have an opportunity to skate in October.
Last season’s team was 34-13-2 with 72 points at the time of the stoppage.
Johnstown trailed first-place New Jersey by five points, as the 38-13-1 Titans had played one more game at that point.
“It feels like it’s been so long since our last game in March,” Letizia said.
“It was tough. We were rolling.”
The Tomahawks had a record-breaking season in 2018-19. The ’Hawks reached the 2019 Robertson Cup semifinal round in Blaine, Minnesota.
The team potentially was poised for another deep playoff run in 2020, with eight straight wins when play was paused.
“In January, with the games in hand that New Jersey would have had (over the Tomahawks), it was a potential 19-point lead they would have had over us,” Letizia said. “We cut that to a three-point lead (with a game in hand) with nine games to go and two games against them.
“We were rolling and we felt pretty good that we were going to track them down and overtake them for first. It is what it is. Nobody got to do anything. Hopefully we can get back at it safely and do it again.”
The Tomahawks will be missing NAHL MVP and Forward of the Year Christian Gorscak of Westmoreland County. Among the other players who have aged out or moved on are forwards Tristan Poissant, Bennett Stockdale and Max Kouznetsov, defenseman/captain Chris Trouba and goaltender David Tomeo.
East Division Goalie of the Year/Rookie of the Year Alex Tracy signed with Sioux City and will begin the season in the USHL.
“The last couple years we’ve moved on a lot of guys,” Letizia said. “I think we have approached it similar to what we’ve done the last couple seasons where we try to find a blend of guys who have junior experience and have had success and want to come to Johnstown and our league for a new opportunity for exposure and the potential to advance to the next level.
“I also feel pretty good about some of the younger guys who are coming out of AAA or prep school. This is one of the better crops of guys that are coming from the prep school circuit. These are guys who I think should be able contribute.”
The Tomahawks added three players during the NAHL Supplemental Draft in May: Forward Max Neill (first round, 22nd); center Matt McQuade (2nd, 48th) and center Alex Gritz (2nd, 50th).
Johnstown selected 12 players during the NAHL Entry Draft in July: Defenseman Damien Carfagna (22nd); forward Dominic Schimizzi (49th); forward Jared Gerger (51st); goaltender Jordan Naylor (103rd); forward Cade Helmer (124th); forward Timur Alishlalov (130th); defenseman Nathan Cox (157th); forward Grant Ellings (161st); forward Kullan Daikawa (184th); forward Truett Olson (211th); defenseman Aiden Ehresman (238th); and forward Blake Billings (265th).
Letizia welcomes back three forwards in Andrew Murphy, Reed Stark and Carson Grainer. Returning defensemen are Ryan Poorman, Ethan Webb, Liam Whitehouse and Jack Therrien.
Forward Malik Alishlalov signed to play in Russia this season, and Matt Doyle left in a trade, Letizia said.
“Our hope is we’re going to have some really healthy competition within our group when everything starts up,” Letizia said. “We’re going to have some tough decisions.”
The team held its main camp in July and plans to open training camp at 1st Summit Arena next month.
“As of right now everything is scheduled and the league has an Oct. 9 puck drop,” Letizia said.
“That’s the plan. They’re putting a schedule together and there is a return-to-play protocol committee that is going to put all the guidelines in place.”
