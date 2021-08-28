EBENSBURG – As temperatures outside soared past 90 degrees on Saturday afternoon, more than 100 fans turned out to get an early look at this season’s Johnstown Tomahawks.
The Blue team beat the Red 5-4 in a shootout at North Central Recreation Center as the team concluded its first week of training with an intrasquad game.
“Having the scrimmage was a good way to finish the first week and see how things had developed,” said Mike Letizia, who is entering his eighth season as head coach of the North American Hockey League’s Tomahawks. “A really nice turnout of fans. That was huge. For some of these guys, it might be the first time they’ve played in front of fans. It was really important to have that. We’re just so lucky to have the fan support that we do. I appreciate it and the guys appreciate it. I think it brings the best out in them.”
Letizia and assistant coach Dave Dunkleberger have plenty of work to do as they get ready for their season, which begins Sept. 15 at the league’s showcase event in Minnesota. There will be a learning curve, as only a handful of players return from last year’s squad, which won the NAHL’s East Division regular-season title before bowing out in the opening round of the playoffs.
“Every time you go into a new season you have some thoughts in your head as to what things might look like,” Letizia said. “I think it’s no secret, that it’s probably the fewest guys we’ve ever had returning, but the guys we do have returning understand what we expect. They’re good leaders, for sure.”
Holt Oliphant, who scored 12 goals and had 31 points for the Tomahawks last season, showed his leadership skills on Saturday, as he forced the game into overtime. The scrimmage consisted of two 25-minute halves, and Oliphant’s Blue team pulled goalie Sam Evola – another returnee – for an extra attacker in the final minute. It worked as Oliphant scored past Nick Bernstein with 16.5 seconds remaining to tie the game at 4.
“I didn’t like seeing the one team give up a goal late, but I also liked the other team pushing to get that goal to tie it up,” Letizia said. “Those are the things you like to see in early scrimmages.”
After a scoreless overtime period in which the Red team failed to capitalize on a 2-minute power-play opportunity, Stephen Kyrkostas scored the lone goal in the five-round shootout for the victory.
Kyrkostas, a veteran of 52 NAHL games, also scored the Blue team’s second goal of the game. Eddie Pazo and Davis Chorney added goals for the Blue team.
Jake Black scored a pair of goals for the Red squad while returnee Dusty Geregach and Sean Ramsay, the team’s top pick in the NAHL draft, also found the net.
Letizia has seen improvement every day since the start of training camp.
“It’s been encouraging,” he said. “There are some hard decisions to be made, some hard conversations as coaches, which is what you want. If it’s too easy to figure out who doesn’t belong, that’s not a good thing. When you look at a guy and say, ‘How can we not keep him?’ – that’s what we want.”
Saturday’s high-scoring scrimmage wasn’t a reflection on the play of Evola or Bernstein, according to the head coach.
“I think both goalies played well,” Letizia said. “I think the goals were all good goals. I don’t think either of them let up anything that was a bad goal.”
The Tomahawks are scheduled to play two exhibition games – both against division rival Jamestown. The Rebels, who suspended operations last season due to the pandemic, will host Johnstown on Sept. 9 with the teams meeting again the next day at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township.
