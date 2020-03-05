Johnstown Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia wasn’t thinking about personal milestones as his second-place team prepared for a two-game road trip.
In his sixth season as head coach, Letizia has 198 wins with the Tomahawks.
But the veteran coach is more concerned about the tight NAHL East Division standings and the desperation opponents will possess down the stretch, including the Maryland Black Bears, who host Johnstown Friday and Saturday nights at Piney Orchard Ice Arena.
“It’s going to be a huge weekend for us. These guys are battling in an ultra-tight group of teams fighting for playoff spots,” Letizia said. “Plus, we’ve battled these guys all season.”
The Tomahawks and Black Bears have had intense, sometimes heated games this season, especially after captain Chris Trouba suffered a serious neck injury in a Nov. 23 home contest against Maryland that has kept him out of the lineup since. Trouba only recently returned to practice but hasn’t been cleared to play.
Johnstown (32-13-4) has 68 points, five behind first-place New Jersey. Each team has played 49 games and has 11 remaining.
Fourth-place Maryland (20-23-7) has 47 points, six back of third-place Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Fifth-place Jamestown (43), sixth-place Maine (42) and even last-place Northeast (40) are in the mix.
The Tomahawks played a rare two-game home set on Monday and Tuesday, sweeping the Maine Nordiques, 6-2 and 6-3. The team had Wednesday off and resumed practice on Thursday.
“It’s a unique week having played Monday and Tuesday and having to turn around pretty quick and play Friday and Saturday,” Letizia said. “It’s a challenge.
“But we treat it like playoffs, where you play a lot of games in a short amount of time.”
Maryland is led by Jackson Sterrett (19 goals, 23 assists, 42 points) and Hampus Rydqvist (11-30-41). Goaltender Cooper Black is 9-6-3 (2.58, .916) and Aaron Randazzo is 7-16-1 (3.14, .901).
The Tomahawks have depth with Christian Gorscak (23-36-59), Max Kouznetsov (15-32-47), Carson Gallagher (20-22-42) and Bennett Stockdale (12-30-42) among the points leaders.
Goaltender Alex Tracy is 15-4-1 with a 2.23 goals against average and .928 save percentage.
Letizia said goalie David Tomeo (17-7-2, 2.80) might not play because of an upper body injury he suffered in Tuesday’s game against Maine. Tracy entered in relief and won that contest.
“David (Tomeo) is day to day,” Letizia said. “He’s probably going to be out this weekend. He took a bump and needs to be reevaluated. Hopefully it’s not long-term.
“Chris Trouba is practicing. He’s not going to be back this weekend, but we’re hopeful it will be soon,” the coach added. “He’s getting better every day.”
As for possibly reaching the 200-win mark, Letizia deflected the question.
“It’s pretty cool, but at the end of the day it’s about how many wins we get as a team,” Letizia said. “The more wins we get, the better off we are. It’s a testament to all the good players who have come through here and bought into what we’re teaching.”
