LEWISTON, Maine – Nick Ahern's hat trick and Alec Rajalin-Scharp's shutout helped the Johnstown Tomahawks blank the Maine Nordiques 7-0 for coach Mike Letizia's 300th career victory and the team's fourth straight triumph on Friday night.
Johnstown swept a three-game series against Philadelphia this past weekend to keep its NAHL East Division playoff hopes alive.
Gabriel Lunn led the Tomahawks with three assists, while Will Lawrence and Johnny Ulicny each added a pair of helpers.
Ahern's first two goals, the first coming on the power play, put Johnstown ahead 2-0 after the first period. Lunn and Ulicny each assisted on the markers.
Andrew King provided his second goal of the season, and Dylan Shane netted his first to give the Tomahawks a 4-0 edge after the second.
In the third, Drake Albers' 21st, Ahern's 13th and Will Moore's 11th goals of the season extended the lead to 7-0 just 4:12 into the period.
Rajalin-Scharp finished with 15 saves.
Maine's Thomas Heaney was lifted after giving up six goals on 29 shots. Kael Depape allowed the seventh goal.
Johnstown, in fifth place in the East Division, finished 1-for-4 on the power play, while Maine was 0-for-6.
Northeast, which currently holds the fourth and final spot in the East playoffs, lost 7-3 to New Jersey on Friday night. The Tomahawks are five points behind Northeast with six games remaining.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.