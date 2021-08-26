Numbers, and perhaps football fortunes, have changed quickly for the Bishop McCort Catholic and Bishop Carroll Catholic programs.
Less than a week before the start of preseason camp, District 6 and the PIAA each approved a co-op to place undermanned Bishop Carroll’s players into the Bishop McCort roster.
The Huskies had so few names on the roster, speculation about the program’s future had swirled across the social media landscape for weeks. Meanwhile, the Crimson Crushers had nearly 30 players.
Once the co-op took place, the Bishop McCort roster ballooned to 42 and gave second-year head coach Tom Smith plenty of reasons to be optimistic.
“What this has done for us is it has elevated the standard of competition within our camp,” said Smith, whose team went 1-7 last season while Bishop Carroll was 1-6. “Before you were addressing between 30 and 20 guys. I don’t know if you were getting pushed.
“Now we have 42 guys on our roster. We have two quarterbacks who are competing for time and pushing each other,” Smith said of Crushers’ returnee junior Trystan Fornari and former Huskies starter junior Johnny Golden.
“We have linemen who are competing and pushing each other. There is no time for rest and a lot of time for work. They are working really hard and pushing each other in a very positive way,” Smith said.
“We haven’t had that at our school. We have it now. Our kids have embraced that, especially the kids who really want to win.
“They know with this injection of more kids into our program can compel them to do good things this year.”
There is more change for the McCort program this fall. Renovations to Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, including installation of new artificial turf and lighting, began shortly after the 76th AAABA Tournament concluded.
Bishop McCort Catholic will travel to Forest Hills for its first game on Friday.
The Sept. 3 home opener against city rival Greater Johnstown will be played at St. Francis University in Loretto.
Plans call for the turf to be replaced by mid-September, and the Crimson Crushers are hoping to play Chestnut Ridge there on Sept. 17.
“We have 16 kids from BC on our football team,” Smith said as camp opened. “We didn’t know if we would get three or five.
“These kids came to realize that this is going to be a good thing. I think, at first, it hit them hard to lose their program, like getting a punch in the stomach, and then the sun comes up tomorrow and the pain goes away. ‘OK, we want to play football. Let’s do this.’
“That’s how they responded. That’s how our kids responded. Our kids are very sympathetic about them losing their program. We also have a full jayvee schedule. The kids at Carroll haven’t played a jayvee game in three years.”
Smith said that during camp, players reported to their respective schools no later than 7 a.m.
The Bishop Carroll players then were transported from Ebensburg to Johnstown. Once the Point renovations began, the Crimson Crushers practiced at Ferndale Area High School field.
“One of the reasons we felt it was very important to have this co-op with Bishop McCort and Bishop Carroll is because of the faith that we share,” Smith said.
“That is the biggest component that we could find that would draw us together.
“The mainstay of both of our teams is really bringing us together as a team. It’s all about welcoming people, working with people. Through prayer together we’ve really been able to bring the team together.
“These two teams and these kids have embraced each other because they really need each other to have success.”
