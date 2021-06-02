BETHLEHEM – The Lehigh University women’s volleyball program announced the hiring of Sarah Gomish as assistant coach under head coach Alexa Keckler. Gomish will join fellow assistants Deb Schlosser and Emily Poole on the Mountain Hawks’ staff.
Gomish, a Bishop Carroll Catholic graduate, was an assistant coach for one year at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, New Jersey.
Under Gomish’s tutelage, the program earned a Northeast Conference first-team selection for the first time in 10 years.
Gomish spent 2019 as the graduate assistant coach at Bloomsburg University.
After playing three seasons at Lock Haven, Gomish played her final collegiate year at Bloomsburg during the program’s inaugural season in 2018. She totaled 1,195 kills and 1,046 digs in college.
Gomish compiled 1,499 career kills at Bishop Carroll and was a two-time all-state team selection.
