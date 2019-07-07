SOMERSET – Host Somerset won a doubleheader against Richland on Sunday in Cambria County American Legion League action.
Somerset won 10-1 in the opener and 14-4 in six innings in the second game.
Dakota Kennell was the winning pitcher in the first game with four strikeouts and allowing just two runs. Avery Heiple had four hits for Somerset in the first game while, Byron Daubert and Mitchell Chunta had the Richland hits.
In Game 2, Kirk Eberly had two hits with three RBIs for Somerset (13-8), which also got two hits from Spencer Yutzy along with two RBIs and a double from Spencer Marteeny.
Zachary Connor pounded out three hits for Richland, which also got two hits each from Cole Bradley, Robert Krug and Aidan Balasco. Krug also had a double.
Bedford 12, Nanty Glo 4: In Bedford, the host Hurricanes tallied 12 unanswered runs after trailing by three runs in the first inning to defeat Nanty Glo/X-Cel Physical Therapy 12-4 on Sunday in a Cambria County American Legion League contest.
Dylan Arnold, Drew Hall, Ashton Dull, Ryan Mowry and Mercury Swaim all had two hits for Bedford (16-4). Mowry doubled twice and finished with two RBIs. Dull and Hall both drove in two runs. Arnold and Dull doubled.
Calvin Iseminger allowed three earned runs while fanning five batters in five innings for Bedford.
Mowry tossed the final two shutout frames and finished with two strikeouts.
Dom DiPaolo and Jude Gdula each produced two hits for Nanty Glo (5-11). DiPaolo doubled and plated three runs.
