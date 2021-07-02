American Legion
Cambria County League
Hollidaysburg 4, St. Michael 3: In St. Michael, Joe Levri’s RBI double to left field scored Ethan Stevenson for the eventual winning run in the bottom of the sixth as the visitors edged the Saints on Friday.
Braden Callahan struck out six batters over 51/3 innings for Hollidaysburg. Callahan also produced two hits, including a double, and scored twice. Stevenson scored twice.
Kirk Bearjar (double) and Josh Blanchetti (triple and RBI) each produced two hits for St. Michael (4-9), which hosts the Region 7 Tournament this year and will receive an automatic bid. Tyler Orris doubled. Jake Poldiak allowed four runs and struck out three batters over six innings.
Ebensburg 12, Northern Cambria 1 (5): In Ebensburg, Reece Werner plated four runs and Nate Wyrwas drove in three runs as the hosts sprinted away with a victory.
Werner produced the only extra-base hit of the game with a double. He finished with two hits and two runs for Ebensburg (5-9), which scored seven runs in the second inning and added four in the third. Nate and Nolan Wyrwas each added two hits and two runs scored. Dewayne Mosley contributed a pair of hits and RBIs to the cause.
Corey Roberts drove in a pair and scored three runs at the plate and struck out five batters over five innings to notch the victory on the mound.
Ethan Krawcion drove in Jordan Wise for Northern Cambria’s lone run. Maverick Baker, Owen Bougher and Matthew Sedlock all singled.
