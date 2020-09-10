After low numbers, injuries and a number of forfeits during their 2019 football campaign, the United Lions are anxious to put the past behind them.
“Our players learned how to face adversity and never gave up last season,” United coach Kevin Marabito said. “We have some decent numbers this year and, I think if we can stay injury-free, we might surprise some people.”
Senior running back Hunter Cameron will be leading the charge for the Lions. Following a sophomore season that featured 2,186 yards on 327 carries, Cameron was injured part of last season.
Despite being sidelined, Cameron claimed United’s all-time rushing record, surpassing the mark of Dom Chero (3,021 yards from 2009-11).
“Hunter Cameron is a heck of a running back and he can do some exceptional things,” said Marabito, who is in his sixth season with United and 21st overall as a head coach.
“With Hunter coming back, our offensive line getting better, along with a good group of freshmen, we are cautiously optimistic.”
The Lions have 12 returning lettermen with nine starters back on offense and nine on defense. Included among the returnees is senior quarterback Eli Clevenger along with senior receiver Reece Brendlinger and junior receiver Jacob Boring.
“Our No. 1 thing is that we have some players to work with this year,” Marabito said.
“While we are young, we like where we are right now. Over half of our line is back and we are hoping that some of our younger players will continue to develop and grow into their positions. Attitude with the players that we have, has been great.”
The improved numbers, a good group of freshmen and depth at some positions have led to more competition at practice Marabito said.
He noted that areas of concern are injuries and lack of experience for depth at key positions.
The Lions open the season on Friday, hosting Homer-Center.
“We are hoping that we can play and get the regular season in,” Marabito said. “It’s especially exciting for our seniors. Right now, this is really important for the mental health of the players.
“They need this. We are going to play one week and one day at a time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.