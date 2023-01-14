JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Tyler DesRochers is among the top two-way defensemen on the Johnstown Tomahawks roster.
The Mercyhurst University commit has been a leader since joining the Tomahawks on Jan. 21, 2022, in a trade with the Northeast Generals.
DesRochers is steady on the blue line and capable of contributing points, as evidenced by a seven-game point streak from Nov. 19 to Dec. 10.
Prior to his two-goal outburst in the third period of Saturday’s dramatic 4-3 victory over the visiting Maine Nordiques, DesRochers hadn't scored a goal in 24 games since Oct. 15.
“It feels good, but I’m just glad I could help the team get the win,” DesRochers said of ending the goal-scoring drought. “It feels good, but it’s better getting those four points this weekend, for sure.”
Indeed. Fifth-place Johnstown (15-17-2) has 32 points after beating fourth-place Maine (16-14-2, 34 points) twice in as many nights.
DesRochers’ 4-on-4 goal 8:08 into the third period tied the game at 3-all.
Maine’s Filip Wiberg had given the Nordiques their second lead of the game with his power-play tally just over a minute before DesRochers tied it.
“Tyler is awesome. We know what he means to our team,” Johnstown coach Mike Letizia said. “He’s meant that much to our team since we brought him here in January of last season.
“He’s delivered ever since. He’s an outstanding two-way ‘D’ man. This was probably the biggest game of the year, and he delivered the game-tying goal and the game-winner.”
DesRochers put the Tomahawks ahead with a power-play goal at 16:54 of the final period. He took a pass and scored from the high slot, just inside the blue line.
The Nordiques then pulled goaltender Kael Depape for an extra attacker in the closing minutes. DesRochers had a chance to try for an empty-net hat trick, but the 19-year-old from Howell, New Jersey, made the smart play and tapped the puck off the boards and into the zone, chewing up valuable time in a one-goal contest.
“He has the brains and the ability to understand the situation of the game, how meaningful it was, and how the two points for the team was more important than the hat trick,” Letizia said.
An alternate captain, DesRochers lets his play on the ice and at practice do the figurative talking.
“I think the best leaders lead by example,” DesRochers said. “Doing my job as best as I can, not pointing fingers, just trying to do everything the right way. Everybody does their own job. We win games.
“By setting that example, other guys see that, do their jobs and we win games.”
Goaltender Alec Rajalin-Scharp won his second game of the weekend, with a 29-save effort. Rajalin-Scharp had a 30-save shutout in Friday’s 2-0 win.
“He had a couple big saves in the first, point-blank, and he robbed them,” Letizia said.
Tomahawks captain Ryan Vellucci netted his ninth goal of the season 1:46 into Saturday’s game to make it 1-0.
Vellucci scored his seventh goal and collected his 12th point in the past 13 games.
Rajalin-Scharp continued his solid play in the first period, turning away several Nordiques' scoring chances, including Brendan Gibbons’ shot in tight only seconds into the game, and a sequence with Maine on the power play and Rajalin-Scharp without his stick.
Finally, Gibbons exited the penalty box just as another delayed penalty was called on the Tomahawks, giving Maine an extra attacker. Rajalin-Scharp turned away Gibbons’ initial burst, but Aidan Coupe played the rebound and scored a power-play tally to tie it at 1-all at 18:28.
The goal ended Rajalin-Scharp's streak of 78 minutes, 28 seconds without a goal allowed this weekend.
“It was a back-and-forth game,” Letizia said. “We scored early, they scored late in the first. In the second, they scored early, we scored late, a huge goal by (Drake Albers).
“Our challenge going into the third was, ‘Are we going to be the team again that wants it more?’ We got down, but we battled back.”
Maine took a 2-1 lead on Jonny Meiers’ goal 3:57 into the second period. The Tomahawks tied it via Drake Albers’ power-play tally with only 1:22 left in the period.
Rajalin-Scharp started the scoring play with a long pass to Anthony Galante, whose rebound caromed into the slot to Albers, who made it 2-all.
“We’re in a position where we need to win,” DesRochers said. “We knew how we got it done on Friday. We knew it was going to be just as hard, if not harder (Saturday). It was a battle, but we got it done.”
Johnstown will be idle this upcoming weekend. The Tomahawks then travel to Danbury, Connecticut, for two games before playing a six-game homestand next month.
“We’re hungry,” DesRochers said. “We got these two wins. We know that we need to win, we can do it, and there is no reason we can’t do it every single weekend.”
