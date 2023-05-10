BRIDGEWATER, N.J. – Le Moyne College has accepted a membership invitation from the Northeast Conference (NEC) Council of Presidents to join the conference effective July 1, it was announced on Wednesday by NEC Commissioner Noreen Morris and Le Moyne President Dr. Linda LeMura.
Le Moyne, located in Syracuse, New York, will begin competition in the NEC in the fall of 2023 and become a full member of the conference in 2027-28 upon completion of its four-year NCAA Division I reclassification period.
"On behalf of the Northeast Conference Council of Presidents, we are thrilled to welcome Le Moyne College to the NEC family," Morris said. "During our membership evaluation process, it became abundantly clear there was tremendous mission alignment between the NEC and Le Moyne from an academic, athletic and community perspective. I would like to thank President Linda LeMura, board chair Pete DiLaura and Athletic Director Bob Beretta for their leadership through this process. Due to their significant planning and preparation, it's evident the Dolphins are poised to make the jump to Division I. We look forward to kicking off our relationship this fall."
Le Moyne becomes the third full-time addition to the NEC in the past five years and will keep conference membership at nine for the 2023-24 academic year. Merrimack College and Stonehill College were admitted in 2018 and 2022, respectively. Fairleigh Dickinson University, Long Island University, St. Francis University and Wagner College are charter NEC members. Central Connecticut State University was admitted in 1997 and Sacred Heart University in 1999.
Le Moyne was a member of the Northeast-10 Conference (NE10) since 1996. The Dolphins will offer 21 varsity intercollegiate athletic programs upon joining the NEC next season. The Dolphins will field 10 men's and 11 women's teams. Sports sponsorship at Le Moyne includes baseball, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's golf, men's and women's lacrosse, men's and women's soccer, softball, men's and women's swimming, men's and women's tennis, men's and women's indoor and outdoor track and field and women's volleyball.
Le Moyne will sponsor 20 of the NEC's 24 championship sports in 2023-24, the only exceptions being field hockey, football, men's volleyball and women's bowling.
Le Moyne will be incorporated into NEC athletic schedules beginning with the 2023-24 season. During its reclassification, Le Moyne will immediately be able to participate in NEC championships in NCAA non-automatic qualifier sports (cross country, swimming and diving, and indoor and outdoor track and field). Beginning in 2025-26, all Le Moyne athletic programs will be eligible to compete in the NEC postseason, but will remain ineligible for NCAA competition until the 2027-28 academic year. The four-year NCAA D-I reclassification period allows new D-I members sufficient time to strengthen their program support of each team.
"The move to Division I and the Northeast Conference is a milestone event for Le Moyne College," LeMura said. "Since the college's founding in 1946, athletics has been a vital component of our Jesuit ideal of cura personalis - care for the mind, body and soul. By making this move, we are building on a strong foundation of excellence that has been a hallmark of our student-athletes and our programs."
Beretta expressed his enthusiasm about the college's elevation to Division I and its new affiliation with the NEC.
"Reclassifying our intercollegiate athletics program to Division I and accepting membership in the Northeast Conference is a transformational moment in the history of Le Moyne College," Beretta said. "We are thrilled that our student-athletes will receive the opportunity to compete at the highest level of collegiate athletics and have a chance to showcase their talents on the greatest stage. Our student-athletes have authored a rich history on 'the Heights' filled with academic and athletic excellence. We are looking forward to building on that incredible legacy as we enter an exciting and bold new chapter in our athletics history."
Le Moyne has won 44 conference championships in nine sports, and captured eight national championships (six in men's lacrosse, one in women's lacrosse and an individual championship in swimming and diving). Le Moyne teams have also earned 135 NCAA tournament bids, including 26 over the past five years.
