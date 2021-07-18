While throwing seven dominant innings, Bryan Layton allowed just one hit and struck out nine to spark a 10-1 victory for Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors over O in Game 2 of their best-of-five series at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Top-seeded Paul Carpenter is now up 2-0 in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League semifinal series.
Layton was brilliant on Sunday, keeping O off-balance all game, despite not having all of his pitches working.
“The curveball wasn’t working very well today,” Layton said. “I kind of just stuck to fastballs and location and was just trying to work around the strike zone. The curveballs just weren’t working great today until the end innings.”
Layton stuck out two batters to end the seventh inning as he was able to strand a runner at third base before giving way to the bullpen for the final six outs.
Paul Carpenter manager Dave Sheriff said he was tempted to allow his starter to keep going.
“Anytime you can get a pitcher to throw seven innings, it’s going to be a plus in a playoff game, especially going to nine (innings),” Sheriff said. “He had a little bit of trouble with his curveball early on, but the last two innings he ended up getting his curveball over and it kind of helped him push through it. We were going to let him go nine innings, but we needed two guys to get extra work.”
In the early going, Sunday’s game was shaping to be a pitcher’s duel. O pitcher Lance Westover stood tall in his start against the top team in the league while fanning nine batters after pitching into the sixth inning.
He allowed three runs, one earned.
“Lance, it was kind of game-time decision with him because he threw Thursday night and coming back on three days rest I didn’t really want to do it, but with my options today he cowboyed up and did it for us,” O manger Ken Ashbrook said. “He threw well and I couldn’t ask for anything more out of him. We had that one throwing error to first base which kind of took out of that 1-1 tie and it kind of went downhill after that.”
Layton also appreciated the effort from the opposing pitcher.
“It was definitely a pitcher’s duel through the first I think four innings,” he said of Westover. “He was definitely locating pretty good and his curveball was pretty good.”
Paul Carpenter broke things open in the sixth inning. The regular season champions sent 10 men to the plate in the frame, with Jordan Taitano and Connor Bannias each ripping run-producing doubles to spark the six-run outburst.
“(Westover) was throwing off-speed and our guys were just kind of waving at it,” Sheriff said. “Once they got through the second time around in the lineup and they kind of figured him out a little bit and started putting balls in play.”
Paul Carpenter tacked on three more runs in the seventh inning to set the final. Paul Carpenter will look to complete the three-game sweep on Monday.
