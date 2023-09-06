Cody Law signed a four-fight deal with Bellator MMA on Wednesday morning, meaning the former Forest Hills and Pitt-Johnstown wrestler will remain in the promotion he’s been a part of since turning pro.
“It’s security,” Law said in a phone interview Wednesday night after a training session in Westmoreland County. “For me, I’m going to keep doing the same thing. I always assumed I was going to re-sign with Bellator anyway. I’m going to just keep winning and fight for the belt someday.”
The 28-year-old is 7-2 as a professional fighter with four victories by knockout or technical knockout. He initially signed a six-fight deal with Bellator in 2020, then later signed for four more bouts.
His first fight was at Bellator 250, and he won his first five bouts before losing by unanimous decision to James Gonzalez at Bellator 282. After a split-decision loss to Chris Lencioni at Bellator 289 in December 2022, Law got back in the win column with a unanimous decision over Edwin Chavez at Bellator 297 in June.
“I had those two setbacks, close decisions,” said Law, a featherweight who is part of American Top Team. “They’re tough. It’s hard to not think about it at night, just like any loss in wrestling.
“The hard thing is, unlike with wrestling, you don’t get to fight again the next day. You have to wait months. I went more than a year without winning.”
Law knows plenty about winning. He claimed a PIAA championship in 2013 as a senior at Forest Hills High School and was part of the Penn State team that captured the 2014 NCAA crown. After starting for the Nittany Lions in 2015, he transferred to Pitt-Johnstown, where he won the NCAA Division II title at 157 pounds in 2018.
Law has spent much of his MMA career training with another former Pitt-Johnstown wrestler – Isaac Greeley, who runs the Mat Factory in Lower Burrell. While he still trains with American Top Team in South Florida, Law has been spending more time in the Johnstown area. He trains in Lower Burrell, New Kensington and Pittsburgh.
“I’ve been back a lot lately,” Law said.
“I love where I’m from. I’ve got really good people around me who are able to give me all their attention.”
Law said he expects to announce his next fight soon – initially, he had hoped to receive the contract on Wednesday – and is looking forward to getting back in the cage, as there’s no substitute for experience.
“You can train all day long, but it’s not the same,” he said. “(In a real fight), it’s more stressful, there’s a crowd, guys are trying to hurt you.”
Even the most well-conditioned athletes can’t go all out for an entire fight.
Controlling emotions and adrenaline spikes are key components to success in the cage.
“Being relaxed and having the experience to know when to rest and when to go and fight is hard,” Law said.
With an elite wrestling background and strong boxing skills, Law has been working to enhance his jiu-jitsu game.
“The emphasis has been to just keep developing,” he said.
“Even when I’m world champion, I need to keep developing or I’ll get beat.”
