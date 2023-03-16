Hollidaysburg 5, Central Cambria 3: In State College, the top-seeded Golden Tigers pulled away from the Red Devils and advanced to Tuesday’s Laurel Mountain Hockey League championship game on Thursday night at Pegula Ice Arena.
Hollidaysburg (16-2-1) will meet No. 3 seed State College (16-4-0) on Tuesday night at 1st Summit Arena.
Brayden Rado gave No. 4 seed Central Cambria (13-7-0) a 1-0 lead in the first period.
Isaac Miller and Colin Horn each found the back of the net to give Hollidaysburg, which won its 14th consecutive game, a 2-1 edge after two stanzas.
Central Cambria’s Kase Kamzik tied the game at 2-all. However, Hollidaysburg responded with a pair of goals within 4:31 to go ahead 4-2. Rado scored again to pull within 4-3, but Hollidayburg’s Braden Burkey buried a goal on the power play with 45 seconds remaining to put the game away.
Central Cambria, which went 2-for-2 on the power play, outshot Hollidaysburg 39-28. Charles Edwards made 23 saves for the Red Devils, while Tyler Duey stopped 36 shots.
State College 5, Richland 0: In State College, the third-seeded Little Lions shut out the second-seeded Rams to earn a berth in the LMHL title game.
The Lions built a 3-0 first period lead on goals by Samuel Jacobs, Thomas Hay and Zander Faust. State College made it 5-0 through two periods after Hay and Faust each tallied their second goal of the contest. Neither team scored in the final period.
State College goaltender Carter Fozard stopped 19 shots in the shutout. Richland goalie Jonah Horner faced 37 shots and made 32 saves.
The Rams closed a 13-4-2 season.
