The Laurel Mountain Hockey League playoffs will open on Thursday night with a doubleheader at Pegula Ice Arena in State College.
Sixth-seeded Richland (9-11) will face third-seeded State College (16-4) at 6 p.m.
Fifth-seeded Altoona (12-8) will play fourth-seeded Hollidaysburg (14-6) at 8 p.m.
It was announced on Wednesday that due to coronavirus concerns, attendees outside of immediate family members who are on a pre-approved list will not be authorized to attend varsity playoff games in Pegula Ice Arena.
Top-seeded Central Cambria (18-2) and second-seeded Westmont Hilltop (16-4) each will receive a first-round bye.
The LMHL semifinal round will be played on Monday at Galactic Ice in Altoona.
Westmont Hilltop will face the highest-seeded team emerging from the first-round games at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Central Cambria will play the lowest-seeded team advancing out of the first round at 8 p.m. on Monday.
The LMHL championship game will be played at 7:15 p.m. on March 19 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.