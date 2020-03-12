The Laurel Mountain Hockey League playoffs have been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, according to league sources.
The LMHL playoffs had been set to begin on Thursday night at Pegula Ice Arena in State College, though only people on a pre-approved list, including family members were to be permitted to attend.
The attendance restrictions were announced on Wednesday night.
By Thursday morning, the games were cancelled.
Local high schools Central Cambria, Richland and Westmont Hilltop were in the league playoff field this season.
"Update: Per the LMHL, all Playoff games for both Varsity and Middle School divisions at all locations have been cancelled effective immediately," the Conemaugh Valley Blue Jays Ice Hockey Twitter account posted on Thursday morning.
Richland hockey coach J.J. Vasilko messaged The Tribune-Democrat, stating, "Season is cancelled."
Westmont Hilltop coach Art McQuillan said, "It's disappointing that the playoffs won't take place after a lot of hard work by all the teams, players and coaches during the course of the season. But it's understandable given the gravity of the situation."
Sixth-seeded Richland (9-11) was set to play third-seeded State College (16-4) in the first game of a Thursday doubleheader at Pegula Ice Arena. Thursday's second game was to pair fifth-seeded Altoona (12-8) against fourth-seeded Hollidaysburg (14-6).
Top-seeded Central Cambria (18-2) and second-seeded Westmont Hilltop (16-4) each had first-round byes.
The semifinals had been set for Monday at Galactic Ice in Altoona and the championship game originally was scheduled on March 19 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.