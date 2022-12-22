The Laurel Mountain Hockey League released its list of all-stars before the Dec. 29 game at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
A draft will begin at 5:20 p.m., followed by a skills competition from 6 to 7:15 p.m. The all-star game will start at 7:30 p.m.
Head coaches for the teams are Richland’s J.J. Vasilko and Westmont Hilltop’s Kris Carlson. Assistants are Central Cambria’s Tom Eckenrod, Hollidaysburg’s Cory Reed, Somerset’s Tyler Shumaker and State College’s David Lee.
The six goaltenders include Altoona’s Jonathan Edmundson, Central Cambria’s Charles Edwards, Hollidaysburg’s Tyler Duey, Richland’s Jonah Horner, State College’s Carter Fozard and Westmont Hilltop’s Alex Crespo.
Defensemen selected were Altoona’s Michael Poorman, Central Cambria’s Denton Park, Conemaugh Valley’s Will Horner and Cole Smith, Greater Johnstown’s Jacob Moore, Hollidaysburg’s Braden Burkey and Jared Smith, Richland’s Tanner Pfeil, State College’s John-Paul Hay and Luke Janac and Westmont Hilltop’s Gavin Hockenberry and Parker Lavis.
Altoona’s Luke Yost; Central Cambria’s Brady Sheehan; Conemaugh Valley’s Jullian Novotny; Forest Hills’ Nolan Cabala, Isaac Dibble, Josh Morrison and Kaden Powell; Hollidaysburg’s Colin Horn and Carson Young; Greater Johnstown’s Branden Wincer; Richland’s Gavin Lafferty and Ty Stawarz; Somerset’s Ethan Ash and Alex Kostyk; State College’s Zander Faust, Thomas Hay and Alex McGuire; and Westmont Hilltop’s Nick Rozich were for the forwards picked to participate.
