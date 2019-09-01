SOMERSET – Beginning Tuesday, Laurel Hill Lake will be open for Canada goose hunting season. The area will be marked with Canada goose hunting permitted signs.
All Game Commission rules and regulations governing the Canada goose season will apply at state parks. Additional details can be obtained from the Game Commission web site, www.pgc.pa.gov. Park information can be found at DCNR’s web site: www.dcnr.pa.gov.
Non-migratory Canada goose populations have increased drastically in recent years, causing crop damage and nuisance problems in residential neighborhoods. Park visitors often complain about goose excrement on state park beaches and other facilities, and water quality at some state parks has been adversely affected.
Resident Canada geese have been among the suspected cause of high fecal coliform counts at some Pennsylvania state park beaches, forcing swimming restrictions during peak use periods.
For more information, please contact the park office at 814-445-7725, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
