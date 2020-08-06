The inaugural Laurel Highlands Invitational will tee off at 3 p.m. Friday at Oakbrook Golf Club in Stoystown. This event is the creation of Tony Orlandi, Tim Gustin, John McGinnis and Tim Maurer along with players from Oakbrook, Somerset Country Club and surrounding golf clubs. With no Greater J event scheduled this year, this tournament is hoping to thrive.
Eight invites will be given to the host clubs each year and invites to other players in the area will be extended as agreed upon by the head professionals and players committee.
This year’s field includes former Greater J winner Chris Cascino, current champ E.J. Beidle and five-time Pennsylvania VFW champion Ron Janicki, and several former and current club champions.
The three-day event will continue at 2 p.m. Saturday at Somerset Country Club and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Peninsula Club in Indian Lake.
Included in the field are Oakbrook’s Orlandi, Doug Labarko, Jacob Blough, Nolan Pritts, Christian Yoder, Rob Daum, Lee Sharbaugh and Josh Purchase; Peninsula Club’s Kyle Murray, Beidle and Ben Wilson; Somerset CC’s Logan Christner, Ron Kaufman, Seth Kinsinger, Mike Sube, Monte Walker, Chuck Teeter, Craig Steinbeiser and Braden Lohr; and invitees Cascino, Dice Martin, Lukas Cascino and Janicki.
