The Laurel Highlands Invitational will take place from Aug. 13-15 at three local courses. The event will begin on Aug. 13 at Windber Country Club, followed by rounds at Somerset Country Club on Aug. 14 and Oakbrook Golf Course on Aug. 15.
Eight players from each club, including from Indian Lake and the Peninsula Club, will battle for the Jeff Maurer team trophy as well as the overall individual champion.
Last year, Tony Orlandi won the inaugural event. Oakbrook captured the team title.
