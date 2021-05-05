Laurel Highlands Golf Academy

The Laurel Highlands Golf Academy was formed in 2021. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

A new program has been created to help local golfers excel. The Laurel Highlands Golf Academy will start June 8 with all practice sessions taking place at Windber Country Club.

The academy is open to any high school golfers from Districts 5 or 6 between the ages of 15-19 looking to improve their game. Golfers will learn from instructors Chad Cordek and Derek Leach.

There are also junior development (ages 5-14) and adult (ages 20 and above) programs.

The high school program will last nine weeks from June 8 to Aug. 5.

Golfers can choose to be in the 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. morning session or 1 to 3 p.m. afternoon period on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The cost is $375 for nine weekly sessions.

There will be a limit of 10 golfers per session.

For more information, call 814-521-6273.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you