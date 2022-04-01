The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference released its list of all-league performers for the 2021-22 winter sports season on Friday.
In boys basketball, Bedford's Kevin Ressler, Bishop Carroll Catholic's Nate Dumm, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic's Patrick Haigh, Bishop McCort Catholic's Trystan Fornari, Central's Eli Lingenfelter, Central Cambria's Hobbs Dill, Chestnut Ridge's Matt Whysong, Forest Hills' Jeremy Burda, Greater Johnstown's Nyerre Collins, Penn Cambria's Garrett Harrold, Richland's Trent Rozich and Kellan Stahl, Somerset's Aiden VanLenten and Westmont Hilltop's Austin Svencer were selected. Richland's Joel Kaminsky was named Coach of the Year after leading the Rams to the league title.
Bedford's Natalie Lippincott and Sydney Taracatac, Bishop Carroll Catholic's Savannah Smorto, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic's Leah Homan, Bishop McCort Catholic's Bailey Shriver, Central's Katheryn Longenecker, Central Cambria's Abigail Sheehan, Chestnut Ridge's Belle Bosch, Forest Hills' Remi Smith, Greater Johnstown's Marissa Pridgen, Penn Cambria's Marah Saleme, Richland's Isabella Burke, Somerset's Gracie Bowers and Westmont Hilltop's Olivia Berg were honored in girls basketball. Bedford's Blaine Shuke was selected Coach of the Year after the Bisons won their first conference crown.
In wrestling, the all-league selections were Bedford's Cooper Lingenfelter, Bishop McCort Catholic's Devon Magro, Central's Jaxon Matthews, Central Cambria's Ethan Kubat, Chestnut Ridge's Ross Dull and Jack Moyer, Forest Hills' Easton Toth, Greater Johnstown's Marquan Tisinger, Penn Cambria's Trent Hoover, Richland's Austin Syfert, Somerset's Ethan Hemminger and Westmont Hilltop's Felice Panebianco. Chestnut Ridge's Josh Deputy was named Coach of the Year after leading the Lions to their fourth straight LHAC title.
