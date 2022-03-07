The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference officially extended invitations to 14 area school districts to join what potentially will be a 27-team conference in 2023-24.
The LHAC held its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday afternoon.
“Five of the school districts approved a move to the LHAC in February,” conference Chairman Scott Close said, referring to board votes at Berlin Brothersvalley, Conemaugh Township, Meyersdale Area, North Star and Windber.
“The invitation will be on an upcoming board agenda for the other nine schools,” Close said.
Close listed the remaining invited schools as Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, Bellwood-Antis, Clearfield, Hollidaysburg, Huntingdon Area, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and Tyrone Area. Hollidaysburg would compete in all sports except football.
Currently, the LHAC consists of 13 schools, with 12 playing football because Bishop Carroll Catholic joined a co-op with Bishop McCort Catholic in that sport this past season.
If all school districts boards approve, the LHAC would include 25 football-playing members.
“The league will be regionalized to create yearly rivalries and minimize travel, with championships between sections in certain sports, along with league-wide championships in individual events,” Close said in a statement. “It is also the goal of the league to include academic competition along with this expansion.”
A committee of athletic directors from the expanded league will be formed to work on developing the new sections in the conference, Close said.
“It is anticipated that proposals will be designed by late April with approval from all schools on the alignment coming in early May,” he said.
Current LHAC members include Bedford, Bishop Carroll Catholic (all sports except football), Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, Bishop McCort Catholic, Central, Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Penn Cambria, Richland, Somerset and Westmont Hilltop.
“The Laurel Highlands has always been a very successful conference,” Westmont Hilltop Athletic Director Tom Callihan said. “I think (Monday’s) actions have magnified that. We’ve taken in some great schools, both athletically and academically. We’re going to remain one of the top conferences in the state of Pennsylvania.”
Some past rivalries might be rekindled due to the expansion. Richland used to play Somerset County teams Conemaugh Township and nearby Windber until those schools joined the Appalachian and WestPAC conferences.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunities that it presents,” Richland Athletic Director Bonnie Kidd said. “It will be exciting and interesting to work on the schedule and see how that all shapes up.
“It will renew some old rivalries, I think," she said. "We’re looking forward to competing again against Conemaugh Township and Windber, especially.”
The WestPAC football landscape changed dramatically in recent seasons due to co-ops that sent Ferndale players to Conemaugh Valley and Shade players to Conemaugh Township. With Portage officially joining the Heritage Conference in the fall of 2022, and Blacklick Valley joining a co-op with United in the Heritage, the WestPAC was down to six football members.
Conemaugh Valley recently announced that the Blue Jays will join the Heritage Conference. That led the Somerset County five of Berlin, Conemaugh Township, Meyersdale, North Star and Windber to explore the LHAC route.
"I think it's going to be very exciting for all of the schools involved, all communities involved and more importantly, the student-athletes," Greater Johnstown Athletic Director Kerry Pfeil said. "The LHAC has been one of the strongest conferences around and I think this makes our conference even stronger. Looking at the competitive side and also the community aspect and the opportunity to play some new schools."
Close said he appreciated the planning and work over the past year that led to the proposed expansion.
“A special thank you to those members of the expansion committee who took a small idea that started back in June and massaged it into what could be a great conference,” said Close, who is the Somerset athletic director. “I think the opportunities that this creates for the student-athletes of the LHAC is wonderful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.