The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference produced a football state champion, one semifinalist and two other teams in the PIAA bracket in their respective classifications.
The LHAC had four district champions – three in District 6 and one in the District 5-9 subregional.
The 12-team conference appears to be strong again with at least half the teams potentially in contention for deep postseason runs.
“I see great teams from top to bottom,” said first-year Central Cambria coach Don Fyfe, the former longtime Shade High School coach. “You look at a returning state champion in Bishop Guilfoyle. Central won a couple games in the playoffs and they bring back their quarterback. You always have Richland. It’s just loaded. There are no easy weeks.”
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic won District 6 Class 1A and rolled to the program’s fourth PIAA championship in 2021. The Marauders have significant pieces of that championship team returning, including quarterback Karson Kiesewetter.
“It’s a loaded conference, for sure,” Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic coach Justin Wheeler said.
Despite the Marauders’ championship legacy, they aren’t atop the preseason poll based on the votes of the 12 conference coaches during a media day event at Greater Johnstown’s Trojan Stadium in July.
Two-time defending District 6 Class 3A champion Central made it to the state semifinal round last year. The Scarlet Dragons have quarterback Jeff Hoenstine back after he earned Class 3A player of the year honors on a 15-1 team.
The coaches gave Central seven first-place votes and 135 points to top the preseason poll in defense of the Dragons’ 2021 LHAC crown earned in their first season back in the conference.
Richland, which won its fourth straight District 6 Class 2A crown last season, is second with one first-place vote and 121 points. Bedford, the District 5-9 Class 3A subregional winner was voted third with one first-place nod and 120 points.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic had three first-place votes among the coaches, but ranked fourth with 113 points in the preseason. The Marauders will host Central during Week 1.
“It’s a great conference,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said.
“Every week presents new challenges. Year-in and year-out there are several teams that in my opinion have the ability to win the conference. Great coaches. Great teams. The most beneficial thing is the preparation for the playoffs.
“You know the regular season is a grind, which certainly is difficult and presents its challenges. It’s also beneficial to you when you get to the playoffs. It’s a marathon, not a sprint.”
Rounding out the coaches preseason poll are: Penn Cambria (100); Forest Hills (74); Chestnut Ridge (70); Westmont Hilltop (56.5); Bishop McCort Catholic (52.5); Central Cambria (43); Greater Johnstown (28) and Somerset (23).
“It’s a gauntlet,” Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron said. “You’ve got to be ready every week. There are no gimmes. You’re going to earn every one you get.
“Honestly, you take one at a time. If you look down at all 10, it’s a pretty steep challenge.”
Forest Hills coach Justin Myers was a quarterback on a Rangers team that competed in the LHAC and advanced to the 1994 state championship game before falling in double overtime to Mount Carmel. Myers has seen the competition both as a player and a coach.
“The Laurel Highlands is the best conference in the state,” Myers said. “You’re playing teams every week that are district champions. You’re playing teams every week that compete in the state playoffs.
“We’re playing great teams every week. You have to prepare for each week like it’s a playoff game, because it really is.”
Central (135)Last season, the Scarlet Dragons were rated fourth in the preseason coaches’ poll, but went on to an undefeated conference mark and a trip to the state semifinal round.
Veteran coach Dave Baker, who is entering his 12th year at Central and 42nd overall, has his quarterback returning.
Hoenstine passed for 3,621 yards and a state high school record 57 touchdowns in 2021. The all-state quarterback will be a four-year starter.
The Dragons must replace eight starters on offense and five on defense.
Richland (121)Sam Penna was among the top receivers in the area last season, now he’ll be the quarterback who replaces three-year starter at the position, Kellan Stahl, who threw for an area-best 2,777 yards as a senior.
Also a standout on defense, Penna has the tools and the mind-set to take the next important step, according to coach Brandon Bailey. Speedy back Grayden Lewis and track star/running back Evan McCracken provide threats out of the backfield.
The Rams lost some key personnel along the line, but have players ready to take on the challenge.
Bedford (120)Bedford also will have a new quarterback after the graduation of versatile Mercury Swaim, the 2020 Tribune-Democrat Player of the Year and 2021 Defensive Player of the Year.
Kevin Ressler is another player who starred at receiver but is ready to handle the quarterback duties for the Bisons. Bedford also will rely on Maxwell Washington and Ethan Weber, who both are capable of finding the end zone on a regular basis.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (113)The Marauders started 1-2 and were 4-3 through seven weeks last season, but went 7-1 the rest of the way, including a 21-14 victory over Redbank Valley in the PIAA Class 1A title game.
Kiesewetter passed for 1,942 yards and 13 touchdowns, and he rushed for 1,133 and 22 scores.
Running back-cornerback Cooper Rother and wide receiver-linebacker Dominic Yanoshak also are key returnees.
Penn Cambria (100)The Panthers opened with four straight wins last season, but ran into Central to start a string of five losses over the next six weeks, including a forfeit to Richland. But the Panthers rebounded with a District 6 Class 3A playoff win at Tyrone (45-21) before falling to Central in the district title game (42-7).
Quarterback Garrett Harrold returns after ranking sixth in the area with 1,336 passing yards and fourth with 1,171 rushing yards. Harrold had 13 touchdowns and 82 points.
Forest Hills (74)Forest Hills started slowly at 1-3 and 2-5 before reeling off five straight victories, including District 6 Class 2A wins over Cambria Heights (29-0) and Bald Eagle Area (49-20) before falling to Richland in the district title game (35-6).
The area’s leading rusher and Tribune-Democrat Offensive Player of the Year Damon Crawley graduated after gaining 2,601 yards with 35 touchdowns and 224 points.
Center Devon Brezovec, running back Colten Danel and wide receivers Jeremy Burda and Colby Rearick are among the returnees on offense.
Chestnut Ridge (70)Quarterback Nate Whysong is back after ranking third in the area with 1,679 passing yards, and rushing for 429 yards.
Also back is fullback Nick Presnell, who gained 495 yards on the ground with eight touchdowns.
Westmont Hilltop (56.5)The Hilltoppers will begin a new era, as massive renovations to Price Field will have Westmont Hilltop playing on Friday nights under the lights after decades of home games decided on Saturday afternoons.
With an experienced line and returning backs such as Gavin Hockenberry, Brayden Dean, David Ray and Nate Valente in the lineup, the Hilltoppers are poised to take a step forward.
McCort-Carroll Catholic (52.5)The second season of the co-op between Bishop McCort Catholic and Bishop Carroll Catholic will include a new look, with the Crushers dropping the color crimson in favor of Navy blue, a nod to former Crushers great Pete Duranko and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Quarterback Trystan Fornari threw for 1,548 yards in 2021 but began camp on the injured list. Johnny Golden is a playmaker who moved to quarterback.
Central Cambria (43)Don Fyfe might be new to the Red Devils but his coaching resume includes 14 seasons leading the Shade program and one year as an assistant at Bishop McCort Catholic.
The Red Devils have returnees Nolan Wyrwas, Elijah Villarrial, Grady Snyder, Ben Ream and Zach Taylor.
Greater Johnstown (28)Former Trojans all-state running back-cornerback Antwuan Reed returned to lead his alma mater as Johnstown tries to snap a 20-game losing streak. Reed spent four seasons playing at the University of Pittsburgh, two years as a starting cornerback, and was part of an NFL camp with the Cleveland Browns.
Anthony Atwood, Tavion Thomas and Conseer Baxter are among the experienced returnees.
Somerset (23)New head coach Jeff Urban was part of the Golden Eagles staff. Urban will rely on a strong sophomore class. Senior Victor Glabor and Zane Hagans are leaders back on the line.
Sophomore quarterback Lane Lambert is a three-sport player.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
