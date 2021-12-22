The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference announced its 2021 fall season all-league members and coaches of the year.
In boys’ cross country, Bedford’s Nate Scritchfield, Christian Haberkorn of Bishop McCort Catholic, Central’s Tyler Biesinger, Aiden Lechleitner and Devin Morgan of Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge’s Calan Bollman, Josh Morrison of Forest Hills, Penn Cambria’s Trey Talko, Zakaree Rager of Richland, Somerset’s Branson Walker and Derek George of Westmont Hilltop were named. Central Cambria’s Randy Wilson was selected as the boys’ and girls’ cross country Coach of the Year.
Bedford’s Meah Eshelman, Hannah Miklos of Bishop McCort Catholic, Central’s Maia Jeffries, Morgan Brandis and Annaliese Niebauer of Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge’s Ava Whysong, Delaney Dumm of Forest Hills, Penn Cambria’s Tara Crynock, Brianna Rager of Richland, Somerset’s Bethann Walker and Julia of Westmont Hilltop were selected in girls’ cross country.
In football, the offensive selections were Bedford’s Trent Price and Mercury Swaim, Karson Kiesewetter and Cooper Rother of Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, Bishop McCort Catholic’s Brock Beppler and Trystan Fornari, Parker Gregg and Jeff Hoenstine of Central, Central Cambria’s Hobbs Dill and Ethan Gillin, Trevor Weyandt and Matt Whysong of Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills’ Gaven Blough and Damon Crawley, Coby Christian and Damoni Roebuck of Greater Johnstown, Penn Cambria’s Zach Grove and Garrett Harrold, Griffin LaRue and Kellan Stahl of Richland, Somerset’s Ethan Hemminger and Bryce Mulhollen and Brayden Dean and Eli Thomas of Westmont Hilltop.
The defensive picks were Bedford’s Max Washington and Josiah Weyant, Colin Butler and P.J. Pollock of Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, Bishop McCort Catholic’s Jacob Harker and Colin Stevens, Ethan Eicker and Josh Waite of Central, Central Cambria’s Ethan Long and Reece Werner, Jonah Hillegass and Luke Moore of Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills’ Tyson Snyder and Easton Toth, Anthony Atwood and Alijah Gibson of Greater Johnstown, Penn Cambria’s Zach Eckenrode and Nate Little, Grayden Lewis and Aidan Thomas of Richland, Somerset’s Spencer Marteeny and Donovan Vogt and Ryan Kovach and Konlee Mastovich of Westmont Hilltop. Central’s Dave Baker was named Coach of the Year.
In golf, Bedford’s Matt Tokarczyk, Dino Menie of Bishop Carroll Catholic, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s Nick Helsley, Lukas Cascino of Bishop McCort Catholic, Central’s Nick Baum and Griffin Snowberger, Ian Mulligan and Jewel Sikora of Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge’s Kobi Burkett and Sarah Linton, Rylie Ferchalk and Darren Shrift of Forest Hills, Penn Cambria’s Kyle Reese and Bella Spahr, Benjamin Farkas of Richland, Somerset’s Andrew Platt and Alyssa Kush and A.J. Nikonow of Westmont Hilltop were honored. Central’s Robbie Keith was voted Coach of the Year.
Bedford’s Colby Barnhouse and Bowen LaMarche, Timmy Golden and Zachary King of Bishop Carroll Catholic, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s Brennan Myrick and Alexander Pownall, Zac Gahagan and Ben Theys of Central, Central Cambria’s Brock Martin and Jameson O’Brien, Dylan Gibbner and Jack Moyer of Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills’ Mikel Gray and Nick Singer, Nate Beckman and Brock Mrockza of Greater Johnstown, Penn Cambria’s Brandt Patterson and Chase Sorichetti, Trent Rozich and Austin Syfert of Richland, Somerset’s Caleb Antram and Mckay Ross and Ian Buday and Connor Oechslin of Westmont Hilltop were the boys’ soccer picks. Westmont Hilltop’s Jason Hughes was named Coach of the Year.
In girls’ soccer, Bedford’s Katelyn Shaffer and Sydney Taracatac, Alayna Przybys and Kiersten Way of Bishop Carroll Catholic, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s Lainey Farabaugh and Sara Geishauser, Avery Black and Ella Garner of Central, Central Cambria’s Lydia Knarr and Jennifer Rusell, Natalie Claycomb and Malia Crouse of Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills’ Katelyn Beyer and Audrey Peretin, Delanie Davison and Bella Distefano of Greater Johnstown, Penn Cambria’s Devon Cornell and Madi Farabaugh, Camryn Lorence and Kendyl Yeager of Richland, Somerset’s Emily Oliver and Willa Sharbaugh and Morgan Faight and Sabrina Zimmerman of Westmont Hilltop were selected. Bedford’s Jeff Thomas and Central’s Randy Tucker shared Coach of the Year honors.
In girls’ tennis, Bedford’s Josie Shuke, Erin Talko of Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, Bishop McCort Catholic’s Kaitlyn Kasisky, Julia Ritchey of Central, Central Cambria’s Corinne Markovich, Delana Kissell of Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills’ Nadia Daubert, Melanie Gerko of Richland, Somerset’s Kylie Walker and Alyssa Kush of Westmont Hilltop were selected. Bedford’s Deb Rose was named Coach of the Year.
Bedford’s Natalie Lippincott, Makaylah Koscho of Bishop Carroll Catholic, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s Abby Yahner, Bailey Shriver of Bishop McCort Catholic, Central’s Haylie Mingle, Deanna Long of Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge’s Belle Bosch, Lexi Koeck of Forest Hills, Greater Johns- town’s Courtney Rummel, Marissa Conley of Penn Cambria, Richland’s Madison Sciarrillo, Shawna Walker of Somerset and Westmont Hilltop’s Julia Kleinmeyer were honored in girls’ volleyball. Bedford’s John Porta was voted Coach of the Year in his first season.
