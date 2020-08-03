Laurel Auto Group won a wild slugfest against Martella's Pharmacy 15-8 on Monday in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League semifinal round.
Laurel Auto forced a decisive fifth game in the best-of-5 series after the two teams combined for 30 hits in Game 4 – 15 apiece.
Dallas Hite smacked a grand slam home run to highlight Laurel Auto's six-run bottom of the eighth inning.
Manager Jim Skiles' team combined for 11 runs in its final two at-bats, including a five-run seventh to overcome a 7-4 deficit.
Martella's Pharmacy had scored four in the top of the seventh to move in front after trailing 4-3.
Tyler Suder went 4-for-6 with two RBIs and a run for Laurel Auto. Chris Miller and Austin Brown each had three hits.
Will Miller had two hits and scored three runs for Laurel Auto. Chris Miller and Suder each doubled. Austin Price had a triple and three RBIs. Hite had five RBIs.
Grant Norris had three hits and a run for Martella's Pharmacy. Brendon Bair had three hits, two RBIs and one run.
Adam Cecere and Jake Felton each had two hits for the Pharmacy.
Jake Ansell, Cecere, Ryne Wallace and Bair each drove in two runs. Zach Mancz, Brian Yetter and Felton each had a double.
