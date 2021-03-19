CLARION – After erasing a 12-point deficit and trailing by just one point, the Bishop Carroll Catholic boys basketball was in prime position to steal Friday’s PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal from District 9 champion Clarion.
While the fate of the game was in their hands with under one minute remaining, a pair of turnovers proved to be lethal for the Huskies.
Aided by a pair of blocks and steals, Clarion scored six unanswered points in the final 16 seconds to claim a 61-54 victory and end Bishop Carroll’s season.
“I’m proud of these guys, I told them,” Bishop Carroll coach Cosie Aliquo said. “I’m proud of them for a great season and tonight. I was disappointed, not in them, but at me. I could have been better for them tonight.”
Bishop Carroll (8-11) battled back in the third quarter following a sloppy first half.
Clarion (17-9) controlled the first half with 11 first-half points from Beau Verdill (14 points total) and took a 32-19 lead into halftime.
The Huskies could not handle Clarion’s size underneath and were attempting to speed the game up, but the Bobcats played a clean first half and limited their turnovers.
“We knew (Bishop Carroll was) going to be scrappy,” Clarion coach Scott Fox said. “We figured their speed would give us a problem, along with their scrappiness. We haven’t really seen a scrappy team in a while, and that’s what this team is. Good job to them. They’re super young, and they have a good future ahead of them.”
Unable to stack up against the Bobcats in the paint, Bishop Carroll emphasized its full-court press.
Getting more physical and trapping the ball, the Huskies earned the takeaways they needed to spark a 16-6 run late in the third quarter.
“We just changed the press up a little bit, that was all,” Aliquo said. “We just made one change on it, and it turned us loose. We got down and had our chances, we just didn’t take care of it.”
With Bishop Carroll in foul trouble, Clarion extended its lead to six halfway through the final stanza.
After whiffing on multiple opportunities to take the lead in the third, Bishop Carroll relied on back-to-back three-pointers from Luke Repko and Evan Amigh to cut the deficit to one.
A layup from sophomore forward Spencer Myers (team-high 19 points) catapulted the Huskies to a 54-53 lead with just over one minute remaining
“That’s the thing about us – beginning of the year, that probably doesn’t happen,” Aliquo said. “As we got older, we started coming back, and today was no different. (The deficit) was at 12, and we just kept chipping away at it. We had the lead at the end, but we just didn’t get that stop.”
Clarion’s Christian Simko responded moments later with a bucket on the low post to reclaim a one-point lead, and a crucial takeaway shifted the tides of the game.
Verdill intercepted a pass at the top of the arc and dribbled down court all alone to convert on a game-altering layup.
“That was huge, playing at the top of the zone and getting those long irons out to get the steal,” Fox said. “I’m glad he tried to lay it up with those tired legs instead of dunking.”
Bishop Carroll turned the ball over after inbounding the ball, and after the Huskies were forced to foul, Clarion senior Hunter Craddock (game-high 26 points) converted on a pair of free throws to extend the lead to five.
A pair of desperation three-point attempts from Repko and Ayden Smorto were both blocked, and Craddock scored underneath at the buzzer to solidify the final score.
Bishop Carroll, which won its second straight District 6 Class 1A title last week, returns its entire lineup next season as it did not have any seniors this year.
“If they keep working, they’ll be fine,” Aliquo said. “There’s enough talent, and I think the freshmen stepping up next year are going to be huge.”
