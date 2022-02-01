WINDBER, Pa. – Windber Area High School’s Harmony Jablon seized the moment in the closing seconds of overtime against WestPAC rival Portage on Tuesday night.
The junior point guard maneuvered around three Mustangs defenders and made a layup to give the Ramblers a one-point advantage with 15 seconds remaining.
After host Windber got the ball back, Jablon added a free throw to give the Ramblers a 48-46 overtime victory over a Portage team missing four key players due to injuries.
“An opportunity to score for my teammates and put us in the lead,” replied Jablon, when asked what she saw on the floor during the game-winning play. “It was really exciting. I love playing in front of everyone and for my teammates.”
Windber won its sixth consecutive game and improved to 11-3 overall, 6-1 in the WestPAC North.
Portage had its nine-game winning streak snapped and lost for the first time in WestPAC North play (8-1), slipping to 14-3 overall.
“Kudos to Portage. Down as many kids as they are, they fought,” said Windber coach Cory Pavlosky. “We’re the top two teams in the WestPAC for a reason. They’re going to battle. We’re going to battle every single night.
“I can’t say more for my girls. I’m so proud of them. Spirit night with all these little girls here cheering them on. It was a good atmosphere.”
Senior Gina Gaye had a team-high 24 points, including a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1:23 left in overtime to put Windber ahead 45-44.
Portage junior Arianna Wozniak answered with a basket to give the Mustangs a 46-45 lead with 26.1 on the OT clock.
Jablon then dribbled through the paint, with one defender behind her and two others on each side of her.
“I told her at the end, ‘Girl, you just won the game with a clutch basket, doing what you do best – driving and attack mode,’ ” Pavlosky said. “Hats off to her for a big-time shot in an overtime game.”
Ramblers sophomore Mariah Andrews pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds.
Portage was led by sophomore Alex Chobany’s 15 points and senior Sydni Sossong’s 10 points.
The Mustangs, who beat visiting Windber 43-35 on Jan. 10, played Tuesday without four players – senior Lauren Shaffer, sophomore Jenna Burkett, junior Maddy Hudak and sophomore Ashlyn Hudak.
“I’ve been coaching a long time, around sports my whole life,” Portage coach Lance Hudak said. “You may hear of a knee once every couple of years. But three season-ending knee (injuries) out of 11 girls, and then my youngest gets a concussion on Friday night and she’s out indefinitely.
“It’s just bad luck right now for us.”
Still, Portage led 11-4 after one quarter and 20-16 at halftime.
Windber went on an 11-0 run in the third quarter to lead 29-24, but Portage closed the third on a 7-2 spurt, setting a 31-all score.
Each team tallied 11 points in the final quarter of a 42-all game.
Gaye’s 3-pointer sparked Windber late in the 4-minute overtime session.
“I always want to do what is best for my team,” Gaye said. “That play was actually drawn up for me to dump it down. But when she went for the steal, I had a wide-open 3. I’ve always been confident in my shooting ability.
“I want this team to be able to rely on me in big situations. I had full confidence in myself and just drained it.”
Her coach had confidence in her.
“Gina’s been that senior for us. She’s been clutch,” Pavlosky said. “She’s not afraid of that shot.”
Despite being short-handed, Coach Hudak felt Portage gained valuable experience facing adversity against the Ramblers. He expects the Mustangs to rebound.
“We’re a different team than we were back in November,” he said. “I told the girls before the game, ‘Let’s treat the rest of these like summer league games (when) she’s on vacation, and she’s on vacation.’
“We expect to win. It doesn’t matter who is on the court. We’re going to play it. That’s how we’re going to approach it going forward.”
