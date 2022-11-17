JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Seconds away from defeat, the Bishop McCort Catholic hockey team received a big boost from captain Brennan Karalfa at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
The senior forward found the net with 17.3 seconds remaining to force overtime against previously undefeated South Fayette. The Crimson Crushers won 6-5 in a shootout after goaltender Hlbe Subach stopped all three one-on-one attempts to complement his 42 saves in regulation and overtime.
“They’re a good team. They’re undefeated,” Karalfa said of the visiting Lions. “With an extra man on the ice from the goalie getting pulled, any of us could have scored. It just happened to be me.
“The puck was in front. My teammates got it out there to me. I was just the one that put it home.”
South Fayette (6-0-1) still holds a one-point edge over Bishop McCort Catholic (6-1-0) in the PIHL Class 2A standings.
“They’re a good team. They were 6-0 for a reason,” Bishop McCort coach Art McQuillan said. “They have a lot of depth. There are no cupcakes in 2A.
“Every night is a battle. It’s a competitive environment and a balanced league.”
The Crimson Crushers took a 2-0 lead. Timur Naletov scored from the high slot with assists from Ivan Safronov and Jack Esch 4:53 into the game.
Mykyta Yalovyi scored shorthanded after an assist by goaltender Hleb Subach at 13:38 of the opening period.
South Fayette tied the game with a pair of 4-on-4 goals in the final minute of the first period.
Robert Chiappetta cut the Crimson Crushers’ lead in half with 48.3 seconds on the clock.
Wes Schwarzmiller tied the score at 2-all with only 8.5 remaining. South Fayette outshot the Crushers 16-3 in the period.
“We were just trying to keep the puck in their zone and grind it out,” South Fayette coach Matt Schwartz said. “We had a couple plays east to west behind the net and hit guys in front of the net who were in the soft spot. It worked for us.
“They have an outstanding goaltender. It takes everything you can do to try to beat him.”
Bishop McCort Catholic regained the advantage after a Safronov goal assisted by Yalovyi 4:20 into the second period.
South Fayette tied the game via Trevor Dalessandro’s power-play tally at 7:05.
Once again, the Lions had a late-period goal. Tyler Brandebura gave South Fayette a 4-3 lead after scoring with only 9.3 seconds remaining in the second.
The Lions had a 32-7 shots on goal advantage through 34 minutes and finished with a 47-29 edge.
“We have to clean up some of our D-zone coverages,” McQuillan said.
“Two of the first four goals were from behind the net and we got caught puck-watching. We cleaned that up a little bit in the third.
“They’re resilient. They fought back.
“They kept their legs moving, and Karalfa found a way with 17 seconds left.”
South Fayette took a two-goal lead after Dalessandro scored into an open net 6:55 into the third. Brayden Imler took the initial shot, and after Subach made the save, Brandebura got the puck near the post and centered to Dalessandro.
Bishop McCort closed within 5-4 on Lukas Cascino’s power-play tally at 10:49. Yaloyi and Naletov assisted.
Karalfa tied the game at 16:43 with assists by Naletov and Yalovyi.
“We were down after the second period,” Karalfa said. “In the locker room, our coaches got us up and said, ‘We’re in the game. We just need to keep going.’
“Whenever we scored that last goal, our momentum was crazy.”
Neither team scored during the five-minute overtime. South Fayette goaltender Allen Schraeder allowed a shootout goal by Safranov in the first round, but turned away two shots after that tally. Bishop McCort’s Subach stopped all three shooters to seal the win.
“He’s a great goaltender,” Karalfa said. “I think he’s the best in the league. He’s very hard to beat.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
