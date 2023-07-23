JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Mainline Pharmacy is officially the new team sitting atop the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League.
Mainline Pharmacy used an eight-run outburst over its final two at-bats to erase a late Martella’s Pharmacy lead and claim an 11-5 victory in Game 3 of the championship series on Sunday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The win completes a 3-0 series sweep and gives Mainline Pharmacy its first league championship in its fifth year as a franchise. The team competed for three seasons as Smith Transport before having its current sponsor for the past two.
“It’s really incredible,” Mainline Pharmacy manager Tim Rubal said. “These guys have worked so hard to get here.
“We’ve battled through the injury bug this season, but once we got everyone back, we started playing as a team, and it was great to see what these guys were able to do.”
Mainline Pharmacy will now host the night contests as the Johnstown-1 franchise in the upcoming AAABA Tournament beginning on July 31. Martella’s Pharmacy will enter as Johnstown-2 in the 78th event.
“We’ve been practicing and working all season to prepare for this,” said Mainline Pharmacy first baseman Devon Boyles, who slugged two solo home runs in the win and three over the past two games.
“It’s all coming together for us. We’re glad we got this win for our owner. Playing in the tournament is going to be fun, but we’re not finished. There’s still more to be done.”
Boyles’ first home run sparked Mainline Pharmacy’s late-inning offense.
The Pitt-Johnstown infielder led off the eighth inning with a shot over the left field screen to cut Martella’s Pharmacy’s lead to 5-4. Mainline Pharmacy followed by scoring three more runs to lead 7-5 after eight.
Boyles then homered on the first pitch of the ninth inning, as Mainline blew the game open with a two-run single by Ty Galusky and an RBI groundout from Erik Rhodes.
“Like they say, it’s kind of cliché, but hitting is contagious,” Rubal said. “Even those big innings, they’re started by bunts and moving runners, just guys doing their jobs.
“That’s what we ask them to do. We just ask them to do their part, and good things will happen.”
Martella’s Pharmacy starting pitcher Garrett Emerick held the Mainline Pharmacy lineup in check for the first seven innings, scattering three runs on five hits while walking four and striking out four.
Mainline Pharmacy sent nine batters to the plate in the eighth against Martella’s Pharmacy reliever Tyler Alexander. After Boyles’ home run, back-to-back hit batsmen and a Brody Roberts single loaded the bases with no outs.
Pinch hitter Brad Bruner then worked a nine-pitch at bat and drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game. Rhodes put Mainline in front with a sacrifice fly and Roberts scored on a wild pitch.
“Me being young, I really didn’t know what to expect coming in,” said Bruner, a Somerset Area High School graduate who will play collegiately at Pitt-Johnstown. “I just wanted to do my best to put something in play.
“Do a job by scoring a run, that’s the biggest thing. Coming off the bench drove me more to want to make an impact.”
Mainline Pharmacy outscored Martella’s Pharmacy 37-9 over the three-game series, tallying at least 11 runs and 11 hits in each of the three contests.
Boyles, Roberts, Griffin Madden and Alex Glumac all recorded multiple hits for Mainline Pharmacy.
“Garrett Emerick, other than the shaky first inning, really settled in for us,” Martella’s Pharmacy manager Kerry Pfeil said. “Offensively, we were able to create runs, but what killed us in the end was free passes. We had hit batsmen, walks, and they came up with the big hits to put us away.
“Having a week to rest before the tournament is going to be nice for us. Not as an excuse, but we’ve showed up to the park the last 10 days to play baseball. We’d be warming up and the weather would stop play. I’m confident going into the tournament we'll be fully-loaded with our pitching and all of our players.”
Mainline Pharmacy scored twice in the top of the first on a sacrifice fly from Madden and Glumac’s first of two doubles.
Martella’s answered with two runs in the bottom half via Matt Frazetta and Jack Messina’s run-scoring groundouts.
Martella’s went ahead 4-2 in the fifth inning after Messina hit an RBI single and Andrew Weaver brought home a run with a sacrifice fly. Roberts’ run-scoring single cut the lead to 4-3 before Haden Sierocky put Martella’s back in front by two with an RBI knock in the sixth.
Messina led Martella’s with two hits and two RBIs. Garrett Greco scored twice.
Aiden Coleman earned the win in relief for Mainline Pharmacy after allowing one run on two hits while striking out five over three innings.
“We’re definitely going to get a couple practices here and there before we play again,” Rubal said. “We also definitely want the guys to rest. The last couple years, Johnstown has brought some great teams into the night game, but I honestly think that ours is a little more special. We’re going to bring a show that people are going to want to watch.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.