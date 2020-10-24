SIDMAN – Because both teams had an opening on their schedules, Berlin Brothersvalley traveled to Forest Hills for a regular season matchup between the teams, and their conferences, the WestPAC and the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference. Berlin jumped out to a 22-point halftime lead, but ended up having to hold on at the end of the game to leave Sidman with a 41-18 victory.
“This was definitely big,” said Berlin coach Doug Paul. “We told our kids all week, in their conference they are 2-3, but if they were in our conference, that’s a really good football team. As soon as our AD came and said Forest Hills agreed to play, I said definitely. I told our guys, this team in our conference would be in the top half of the conference. It’s a good football game. Also, any time you get a chance to play in a facility like this, this place is beautiful.”
Berlin dominated the first half with a big-play offense and a bend but don’t break defense.
The Mountaineers took advantage of big plays to set up four first half touchdowns. Berlin’s third play on offense was a 20 yard pass from Will Spochart to Preston Foor. The pass set up Berin deep in Rangers’ territory.
Four plays later, Spochart and Foor connected again – this time on a 14-yard touchdown pass. Brady Glessner added the extra point to give Berlin an early 7-0 lead.
Berlin struck quickly on its second possession to add to its lead. Spochart hit Tuck Hillegass for a 63-yard catch and run on their first play of the drive. Foor rumbled in from four yards out to push the Mountaineers to a 14-0 lead.
The visitors scored for the third straight time when they got the ball back on offense. A 24 yard pass from Spochart to Isaac Etris and a 17-yard Foor run rapidly moved the ball into Rangers territory. Foor later converted a third down with a 15-yard run. Spochart capped the drive with 10-yard touchdown run. Glessner added another PAT, giving Berlin a 21-0 lead.
The passing game continued to give the Mountaineers large chunks of yardage on their next possession.
Spochart tossed a shovel pass to Hillegass, who romped through the Rangers secondary for a 49-yard pass play. Two plays later, Spochart scored his second rushing touchdown on a 1-yard keeper.
While Berlin's offense was clicking all first half, its defense was a using a bend don’t break strategy. Berlin allowed Forest Hills to get into its territory on its first four possessions, but only yielded six points. Berlin forced a fumble on Forest Hills’ opening possession.
They also held strong deep in their own territory two other times, turning the Rangers over on downs. Forest Hills managed one touchdown, on a 28-yard scoring strike from Zach Myers to Jeremy Burda early in the second quarter. However, they trailed 28-6 at the half.
Momentum immediately changed starting in the second half. The Rangers recovered an onside kick to take possession.
On the ensuing drive they converted a fourth-and-10 with a 13-yard pass from Myers to Damon Crawley. Later in the drive, they faced another fourth down from the Berlin 34.
Myers was almost sacked in the backfield, but eluded the would be tackler and rolled out to the left. He found Brad Madigan in the back of the end zone behind four Berlin defenders for a 34-yard touchdown pass. The two-point conversion failed, but Forest Hills only trailed 28-12.
Berlin responded with a drive into Rangers territory, but on fourth down, Kody Lauffer sacked Spochart, causing a fumble recovered by the Rangers.
Forest Hills responded with a 12-play, 52-yard scoring drive. Crawley did most of the heavy lifting on the drive, running seven times for 30 yards. He converted a third down with a punishing 5-yard run.
The pounding offense methodically moved the ball deep into Berlin territory. Myers converted a fourth down by drawing the Mountaineers offside, then scored on a 1-yard touchdown run two plays later.
The kicking game was a big part of the game, as well. Berlin kicked four extra points in the first half. However, the Rangers went for two each time. They failed all three, including after the Myers touchdown keeper, and faced a 28-18 deficit with 11:14 left in the game.
“This was an awesome experience to play a different team from the WestPAC,” said Forest Hills coach Justin Myers. “Berlin is one of the better teams in the state. To play with Berlin, their athletes, and their line, a good team like that, our kids played very well. The first half we were down 28-6 and we battled back to 28-18 in the fourth quarter. Our kids on defense played awesome. On offense, we were moving the ball. We just had a couple of really, really bad mistakes that hurt us.”
The biggest of those mistakes came on Berlin’s next possession. On third-and-long from near midfield, Spochart threw an incomplete pass that forced a fourth down. However, Forest Hills was called for roughing the passer on the play. The penalty gave the Mountaineers a first down. They took advantage of the penalty, as Foor carried a pile of Rangers players for a 9-yard touchdown run. Berlin added another score on a 6-yard Foor scoring run, setting the final at 41-18.
“That was huge,” said Paul of the roughing the passer penalty. “As a coach of the opposing team you can’t get mad about that. Their kids played hard tonight. They were bringing eight and nine guys, and it was what it was. That onside kick at the start of the second half I thought was huge for them. That got the momentum shifted a little bit. We have two freshmen standing in the middle of that, and you probably won’t see that mistake again out of them for the next four years.”
