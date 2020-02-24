EBENSBURG – The Bishop McCort Catholic girls struggled all eventing to get the upper hand against Penns Manor in their District 6 Class AA basketball semifinal at Central Cambria High School on Monday night.
The sixth-seeded Crimson Crushers led just three times in the contest, the final time, 34-33, with 12.5 seconds left in the game.
But the Comets’ Megan Dumm hit a 3-pointer with 5 seconds to go to lift the second-seeded Heritage Conference champions to a 36-34 victory.
Mikayla Martin’s trey at the buzzer rimmed out for Bishop McCort.
Penns Manor (23-2) earned its first trip to the championship game opposite Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, a 67-54 upset winner over two-time PIAA defending state champion Bellwood-Antis, at 6 p.m. Thursday night at Mount Aloysius College. The Crimson Crushers will play in the consolation game against the Blue Devils at a site and time to be determined, also on Thursday.
All four teams advance into the state playoffs.
“We knew this was going to be a tough game,” said Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser. “Bishop McCort is a great basketball team and this was a great high school basketball game. I was very proud of our girls. You saw us keep our composure there. How about Megan Dumm stepping up and hitting a big shot. It was like that all night long with girls from both teams making great plays.”
Bishop McCort coach John Hahn said the game was exactly the way that his team thought it would be.
“I thought it was going to be a little more high scoring, but they are a physical team,” Hahn said. “We watched the film and the girls that we figured would hurt us, were the ones that did hurt us. We just couldn’t get the lead with the ball in our hands.”
Dumm finished with a team-high 14 points, including four treys, while teammate Lauren Bagley added 12 points.
Bella Hunt paced the Crimson Crushers (14-10) with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Both teams combined for 15 turnovers in a sloppy first quarter.
Bishop McCort held its only lead of the first half, 4-3, at the 5:09 mark of the first quarter, with the Comets ending the frame on a 13-2 run.
Penns Manor took its biggest lead of the game, 18-6, on a Bagley bucket to open the second quarter, but the Crushers began to whittle away at the advantage, narrowing the gap to 2, 20-18, with 2:23 in the quarter. Penns Manor held a 23-18 lead at the half.
Bishop McCort tied the game at 25 with 5:09 left in the third quarter and took the lead 27-26 on a Hunt basket with 2:57 on the clock, ending the frame trailing by 3, 31-28.
The Crimson Crushers outscored Penns Manor 6-5 in the fourth, but couldn’t stop the winning shot to get the victory.
“We figured 21 (Dumm) or 10 (Bagley) was going to take the last shot and that’s what happened,” Hahn said.
