MARION CENTER, Pa. – Portage’s offensive deficiencies continued in its 14-6 loss against Marion Center in a Heritage Conference football game at Dr. John R. Mallino Stadium on Friday night.
The Mustangs (2-2) managed but 171 total yards, including 122 on the ground.
“We’ve scored six points in the last two games. That’s the big issue,” Mustangs coach Marty Slanoc said. “I thought we moved the ball well at times. We just didn’t finish drives, and that comes down to coaching. That’s me right there 100%.”
Sophomore quarterback Easton Slanoc scored the only touchdown for Portage, a 1-yard sneak that completed a 14-play, 82-yard possession. Slanoc’s scoring run tied the score at 6 with 11:28 to play in the fourth quarter. Bode Layo kept the scoring chance in order with a 19-yard gain on fourth down from the Portage 34.
“We’re still a team trying to find ourselves,” Marty Slanoc said. “(There were) some self-inflicted mistakes and they capitalized. They got something going, they made some plays, and they made a few more than us.”
Easton Slanoc completed 3 of 11 passes for 49 yards. He was intercepted once. Junior running back Isaac Willinsky led all rushers with 74 yards on 16 attempts.
Brendan Smithro contributed 17 yards on seven carries. Layo caught two of Slanoc’s passes for 38 yards.
“We readjusted our defensive front for Portage and our kids stepped up,” Marion Center coach Adam Rising said. “(Willinsky is) a heck of a ballplayer, and Slanoc is a good quarterback. They run those jet sweep really well. We were able to contain them, and limit big plays.”
Marion Center regained the lead with 2:42 remaining in the fourth quarter when Alex Stewart ran into the end zone from the 1. Stewart led Marion Center (1-3) with 68 yards on 19 rushing attempts. The touchdown completed a 14-play, 63-yard possession.
McCoy snagged the point-after pass, and then clinched the victory when he intercepted Slanoc at the Marion Center 40.
“We told the kids last week that we took a step up from the Northern Cambria game even though we didn’t get the win,” Rising said. “And we made some adjustments on defense, found our niche offensively. And I think the big thing with our younger group is building confidence and developing belief.”
Marion Center quarterback Camden Rising completed 4 of 8 passes for 68 yards. He found McCoy for a 24-yard touchdown pass late in the second period to break open a scoreless deadlock. Marion Center gained 187 total yards, including 119 on the ground.
“Tip your hat to them. They made the plays when they needed to,” Slanoc said. “I thought early we carried the play. They got a big third-and-long. And they kind of used that as momentum.”
