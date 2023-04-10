JOHNSTOWN, Pa. –A late rally in the bottom of the sixth helped turn the fortunes for Richland in Monday afternoon’s softball game against Shade.
Facing Shade junior ace Tara Corradini for a third time through the order, Richland collected three straight hits as the Rams defeated the Panthers by a 7-4 margin and improved to 4-2.
“They were finally relaxing, I think,” Richland coach John Ahlborn said of his team’s five-run sixth inning. “Them not having school today kind of threw them out of their routine. They started coming around there. (Corradini) was doing a good job pitching. We were just getting overzealous, swinging over the top and hitting all of those pop-ups.”
Richland junior Ava Wenderoth reached base on a two-base error to left-center field. Senior Laikyn Roman followed with an RBI single to center.
Wagner College signee Anna Burke lined an 0-2 offering into left for a double. Sophomore Sophia Burke hit a 2-1 laser past the third baseman for a two-run double and a 5-3 lead.
“They got her timed,” Shade coach Craig Glessner said of Richland’s rally in the sixth. “She (Corradini) wasn’t feeling real good today either. We fought the whole way through. I was happy about that.”
Senior Kendahl Stutzman came in to relieve Corradini and promptly induced two flyouts. Casey Yost bounced a groundball through the right side of the infield to bring in Sophia Burke. Leadoff hitter Celeste Mizla singled to left for another insurance run to lead 7-3. Ten batters came to the plate and Richland produced five hits in the crucial frame.
“That’s what I tell these girls all the time – ‘A snowball starts the avalanche,’ ” Ahlborn said. “Once one gets on, it keeps on going and going. I’m excited for this group of girls.”
In the top of the seventh, Corradini tripled to center and cut the deficit to 7-4, but was left stranded as Edinboro University signee Kendal Wadsworth finished the game with her ninth and 10th strikeouts.
Earlier in the inning, Shade junior Kori Boozer lined her third base hit of the afternoon off Wadsworth’s leg. The senior right-hander completed the game strong by throwing 80 of her 116 pitches for strikes.
“That’s the way Kendal is,” Ahlborn said. “It was a beautiful three-pitch first inning. Sometimes she’ll get herself down in the count, but she always comes back and finishes strong. I think getting hit there in the thigh kind of upset her. She threw a couple fast ones that were a little faster than normal. She’s a good kid, and I’m glad she’s our pitcher.”
Boozer led Shade (4-2) with three knocks. Anna Deneen and Corradini each netted two hits.
Shade broke up the scoreless contest in the top of the third. After Boozer doubled to put runners on second and third, Stutzman grounded a single through the right side of the infield into right field to lead 2-0.
In the bottom of the fourth, Richland cut the deficit in half. Anna Burke reached on a three-base error. Sophia Burke (two hits) followed with an RBI double down the left-field line.
Jenna Muha’s RBI single in the fifth increased Shade’s advantage to 3-1.
In the bottom half, Alea Ladika delivered a pinch-hit single, stole second base and moved to third on a wild pitch. She scored on Mizla’s groundout to shortstop.
Shade’s running game was halted with Anna Burke behind the plate. Shade left eight runners on base.
“We’ve spent a lot of time the last couple weeks on being aggressive,” Glessner said. “They got a good catcher. We couldn’t really run on her too much. That kind of hurt us a little bit there.”
