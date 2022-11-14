LORETTO, Pa. – Landon Moore’s half-court heave as time expired fell short, and so did St. Francis against visiting Cornell.
Monday night’s 80-77 men’s college basketball loss at DeGol Arena was a step, though, and it might have been a necessary step for coach Rob Krimmel’s team as it tries to integrate a large group of freshmen while overcoming a rash of injuries.
The Red Flash (1-2) erased a double-figure deficit in the first half, then fell behind by 11 with less than 10 minutes to go. Instead of losing by 15 or 20 points, though, St. Francis had a chance to force overtime with its last shot.
“I’m not happy with how it turned out. We lost the game,” junior center Josh Cohen said.
“We took a step. There’s that next step of going in, executing, getting a stop, getting that next 3 that we need, going down, getting another stop, and then winning the game.”
Cohen topped the Red Flash with 26 points, while Max Land had his second double-double in three games with 13 points and 11 boards – he had no double-doubles his first two years.
Moore, meanwhile, came up in with 15 points, including a 3 with 6.3 seconds left that made it a two-point game.
It was the third double-figure scoring effort for Moore, one of four St. Francis freshmen who played. With that, Moore became the first Red Flash frosh to score 10 or more in his first three games since Darshan Luckey did it 20 years ago.
“A freshman coming in and performing like that is a credit to what got him here,” Krimmel said of Moore. “His biggest strength is an ability to play with a level head.”
Senior Marlon Hargis also reached double figures for the Red Flash with 12 points.
Krimmel played a quartet of freshmen. Cam Gregory started with Moore in the backcourt and Wisler Sanon and Gestin Liberis came off the bench to combine for 23 points and eight assists.
Only one freshman saw the floor in the first half for Cornell (2-1), which was 17th in the nation in scoring last year and almost beat Boston College of the ACC this past week.
The Red Flash played without rotation players Myles Thompson, Ronell Giles, Zahree Harrison and freshman Miles Webb. Krimmel said Giles and Harrison both were day-to-day, while Thompson and Webb needed to be re-evaluated.
Thompson, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound senior forward and the last holdover from the Red Flash team that played Robert Morris for the Northeast Conference championship in 2020, just was named captain for the third year, but he hasn’t played this year, although he was shooting around before the game in street clothes.
St. Francis led 45-44 when Cam Gregory made a foul shot with 17:02 left. Cornell scored the next eight points, though, and went ahead 62-54 on Chris Sanon’s tomahawk jam on the break at 8:50 of the second half.
The Big Red led the rest of the way, pushing the margin to as many as 13 and withstanding St. Francis’ late rush.
“We’ve just got to stick to our principles,” Land said. “A couple of times they got on their runs doing all of the things we prepared to stop them from doing. It’s just a matter of watching film and fixing the things that we know we can do.”
The Red Flash took a 40-39 lead by the end of the first half with a 15-2 run.
St. Francis trailed by as many as 14 in the opening half but the Red Flash had the deficit down to two when Wisler Sanon cut for an acrobatic layup off a Cohen assist from the low post. The bucket followed Land’s steal and breakaway two-hand dunk and Sanon’s transition layup off a hit-ahead pass.
The Big Red started the game on an 8-0 run – power guard Isaiah Gray nearly reached his season average with six points – before Cohen converted a three-point play after recovering a loose ball at the 16:03 mark.
Cornell’s Sean Hansen led all scorers with 26 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.